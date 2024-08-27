Food businesses have been getting with the programme and producing more African food for Mzansi to enjoy

The stores now sell tripe, amadombolo and many more foods enjoyed by black South Africans hoping to make more revenue

Social media users were floored by a butcher's shop selling the loved African meal: pap and wors

The food industry has expanded its African food category, but this time, it really pulled a Trevor Noah on Mzansi with its pap and wors. A store in Polokwane shaped the pap to match the sausage and packed it all in one tray for R62.

Mzansi was floored by a Polokwane butcher's innovative pap and wors. Image: @lovedalia_woolworths

Source: TikTok

They placed their new product in the cold section, which baffled one customer, who shared the outrageous packaging with their TikTok friends.

SA floored by innovative pap and wors

The South African food industry has been expanding its menus to accommodate more African people. Over the years, Woolies added tripe, amadombolo, chicken feet, and many more, including samp and beans.

They have improved many people’s lives, especially the working class, who have to spend hours cleaning tripe, cooking samp and beans, and scraping chicken feet. A store in Polokwane, Trip-Tiek Butcher, has added a new product that dusted Mzansi.

They introduced pap and wors in an extraordinary and innovative way. The butcher shaped the pap into sausage form and extended the sausage as packaged in a tray.

A lady, Dalia, who had been grocery shopping at Woolies, passed by the foreign product. She stood, checked it out, and whipped out her camera for Mzansi to see.

Dalia filmed the pap and wors and uploaded it on TikTok with the caption:

“Pap wors.”

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to innovative pap and wors in Polokwane

Social media users were floored and also shared their thoughts on the foreign product:

@khanyi needed a tutorial:

"How do I cook it? Do I braai the pap also?

@Bokamosobok* suggested that:

"The person who thought of this must be arrested."

@MaMiya👑❤stated that:

"I have a lot of questions."

@TWill loved the idea but was still confused:

"Great idea but quick question how do you cook it."

Source: Briefly News