A man with a distinct appearance attracted looks from all directions courtesy of a protruding horn

The @videosthatgohard X page shared a clip capturing the wild scenes in a short, now-viral post

Stumed onlookers flooded the post, expressing shock, alarm and surprise over the strangeness

An African warrior appeared to have a horny mass protruding from his forehead in a now-viral clip. Images: Phill Magakoe, Lennart van den Berg

It is often said that nature is weird and wonderful. The same applies to humans, who come in all shapes, sizes and forms.

A video shared on the @vidsthatgohard X page brought this beastly notion full circle with the caption:

“Ain’t no way we got Rhinigga before GTA 6.”

Man has horn protruding from forehead

The description references the popular action-adventure third-person video gameplay series Grand Theft Auto (GTA).

In it, an armoured fighting vehicle called a Rhino Tank appears as a sought-after choice for game players.

The Rhino Tank in GTA V is based on the German Leopard 2A4, the South African TTD prototype, and the Japanese Type 90 tank.

The game series — in its fifth instalment, with GTA VI set for release in 2025 — derives its name from the term for car theft in the US.

GTA is aptly about auto theft and features an open-world map where players complete quests to earn in-game money and progress to new missions. The game primarily involves driving around and firing at enemies.

In the 18-second @vidsthatgohard clip, a bulky man, appearing as an African warrior, is seen with a sharp, stumpy bone mass jutting from his forehead, mimicking a rhino horn.

A rhino's horn is made of a naturally produced protein called keratin. In humans, keratin strengthens hair, skin, and nails.

Additionally, the appearance is attributed to a supposedly rare biological condition called cutaneous horns, which are unusual keratinous skin tumours.

Cutaneous horns are a clinical diagnosis for a conical projection above the skin's surface.

Scenes stun online community

Naturally, the scenes had netizens — who drew parallels between GTA and the rhino — doing a double take after the material garnered nearly six million views within 14 hours of posting.

It also racked up 37000 likes, 7600 bookmarks and 2800 reposts in that time. Briefly News looks at the funny, surprised responses to the post.

@Kollerkunzultz wrote:

“Rhinigga before GTA 6? Maybe it’s time to admit that reality’s outpacing even the wildest video game fantasies.”

@Life_8n quizzed:

“Is the horn on his forehead real?”

@RealSuyashDixit said:

“This is not supposed to be funny, but I am cracking up open.”

