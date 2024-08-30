A young woman shared on TikTok how she achieved a flawless complexion after having acne scars and textured skin

After using prescribed medication, the TikTok user saw the desired results after three months

Social media users headed to the comment section with compliments and queries on how the woman cleared her skin

A woman went from having acne to flawless skin. Images: @princesshopkins_.

Acne is a common experience some people experience as they grow. One woman decided to erase a chapter of uneven skin tone from her life after using a specific product to achieve a flawless complexion.

From textured to clear

A young woman named Princess Hopkins uploaded a video on her TikTok account (@princesshopkins__) showing app users how she went from having textured skin, inflammation, hyperpigmentation, and acne scars to having skin as clear as day.

She noted in her video's comment section that she used a prescribed medication called tretinoin.

"I cleared my skin brick by brick," she added to her caption.

Watch the video below:

What is tretinoin?

The health hub Cleveland Clinic explains that tretinoin is an acne medication used externally (not taken by mouth) and belongs to a group of medications called retinoids.

Possible side effects include allergic reactions (such as itching, skin rash and hives), burning, peeling of treated skin, or a change in skin colour.

When seeking more information about the above medication, it is important to speak to a doctor, pharmacist, or healthcare provider.

Clear skin sparks interest among online users

The viral video (which currently has over a million views) had many social media users rushing to the comment section with queries on how the woman managed to get flawless skin after struggling with acne.

@bigbodyoma1 wrote in the comments:

"I know a tretinoin glow when I see one."

A curious @rachelwithlove asked:

"How long did it take you before you started seeing results?"

The young woman replied:

"It took me over three months before I started to notice changes."

@luvv_.evei, who wanted to see a change in their skin, wrote:

"I need what you used for texture."

@edblizzy14 shared their battles with their skin, a reaction Princess may have felt during her skin journey:

"I have problems with pimples on my forehead every time, and it's frustrating at this point."

@rosalindbrantonn dished out compliments, saying:

"Girl, you are beautiful."

@janvinsha_ wrote in the comments:

"What pressure? Love the transformation."

Woman shares 2 rules for flawless skin

In a related article, Briefly News reported about a young woman who shared the two rules she follows to free her skin from scars and acne.

People in the comment section showed interest in the rules, especially the first one the woman mentioned.

