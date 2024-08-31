A tiktok video shows women supporting each other, and many people were touched by their show of camrederie

In the clip, the squad of women police officers were on the road where they showed support to another female professional

The TikTok video of the working women received lots of love on social media from others who were inspired by them

A TikTok video showed women supporting each other. The video of female professionals celebrating their boundary-breaking ways was a hit.

A TikTok video shows that some women who are traffic cops were delighted to see a female truck driver. Image: @newsnexussa

Source: TikTok

The clip of women celebrating each other left many viewers on TikTok touched. Online users could not stop raving about the women who shared a touching moment together.

Traffic cops celebrate female truck driver at roadblock

In a TikTok video by @newsnexusssa, traffic officers at a roadblock led by women stopped a female truck driver. In the video, they were delighted to see the professional in the male-dominated industry on the road oozing confidence. Watch the clip below:

SA applauds professional women

Many people commented that the ladies were amazing for showing each other solidarity as women. Online users could not stop raving about the inspiring women in the video. Read the sweet comments below:

teetee said:

"So satisfying to to see women happy for their own. I think now we can see who makes us fight️".

Mogobe Lekgothoane gushed:

"My colleague."

Mr Hale joked:

"For the first they offer something and they don't need cold drink."

lillymkalipi remarked:

"Ngamadoda asixabanisayo if angatshiswa singaryt singabafazi."

Nel was amazed:

"Wow she is so strong I'm a Man but I can't drive a big truck like this."

nqobileskosana979 applauded:

"This just made my entire day!"

Asiphe mkn gushed:

"Very nice to ladies happy for each other not fighting over a man."

SA showers female Shoprite truck driver with love

Briefly News previously reported that a young woman from South Africa has gone viral on TikTok after revealing the unexpected vehicle she drives for work.

In the video, the woman, whose username is @nosihleoprintayo, begins by showing herself dressed in work uniform.

Instead of a sleek sports car or a luxurious SUV, the woman's "car" is a large Shoprite delivery truck she proudly drives for work.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News