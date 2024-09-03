Mzansi is in stitches after @avi_subban_ shared a viral joke about bread, playfully noting that bread doesn't float; hence Zulu people call it "iSinkwa"

South Africans flooded the comments with laughter and witty banter, making the joke a cultural hit

The light-hearted humour brought the nation together, showcasing the power of a good laugh

A gent sparked a wave of laughter across Mzansi with his viral bread joke, claiming that bread doesn’t float, which is why Zulu people call it “iSinkwa.” Images: @avi_subban_.

Mzansi is buzzing with laughter after an Indian man, known on social media as @avi_subban_, shared a joke about bread that left the nation in stitches.

The man jokingly remarked that bread doesn't float, and that's why Zulu people call it "iSinkwa."

The joke quickly went viral, sparking a wave of reactions from South Africans who couldn't get enough of his witty humour.

South Africans were floored by the joke

South Africans were amused by @avi_subban_'s take on the bread theory and his incorporation of a popular Pretoria song.

Watch the video below:

Social media users flooded the comment sections with their reactions, showcasing the humour and cultural camaraderie this joke sparked. @Phumelele🫧 couldn't contain her laughter, commenting:

"Hawu Devantshi😭😂"

Another user, @IG: fikile_001, echoed the sentiment, saying:

"Cha sigula sonke eMzansi 😂" [We are all sick in Mzansi.]

The joke also sparked a bit of banter among users, with @nokuu____ asking:

"Bathong mohamede?😭😭😭😭"

@tshepomokoenasr chimed in, agreeing with the humour by saying:

"😩😩😩😩 uqinisile u Naaido 😂😂😂😂" [Naidoo is right.]

@Olwethu Cele couldn't help but be amused, commenting:

"😭😭😭😂😂koda yini wena."

While @Moe.M271 admitted that the joke caught them off guard, sharing:

"That mugwanti wa Pitoriya caught me off guard. Now I'm struggling to recover from it 😂😂🤣🤣🤣"

The joke was so popular that even @Aron Witkoei had to weigh in, saying:

"😂😂😂😂😂😂After making that joke, he had all the nerve to sing mogwanti 😂😂😂😂😂😂."

@Londeka Dlamini summed up the mood perfectly, stating:

"We stress God out truly."

