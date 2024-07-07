One funny woman in a TikTok video showed people the challenges of having a cross-cultural friendship

In a TikTok video. the woman showed people the process of getting ready for her traditional wedding with a friend outside her culture

People were thoroughly amused after seeing a TikTok video of the woman's antics with her friend

One woman showed people the hilarious side of her interracial friendship. The lady who is due to get married in a traditional ceremony made people laugh with a video of the preparations.

A TikTok video shows a woman teaching her white friend to dance for her traditional wedding. Image: @tsundzu824

The video of the woman and her friend received thousands of likes. Netizens with thoroughly amused after seeing how the two friends interacted with each other.

White friend gets prepped for traditional wedding

In a tiktok video by @tsundzu824 one woman said that her white friend would be her maid of honour at a traditional wedding. In the video, they hilariously practiced wedding steps to traditional music. Watch the video below:

SA amused by interracial friendship

Many people thought the women were hilarious. People made jokes about how they needed a dance lesson. Read the comments by netizens below:

Linda said:

"Passed with flying colours."

Gcobisa Bana commented:

"Hapona so cute, she is not bad at all. let's go my sister show them it's not about the colour. We all the same."

Slender84 wrote:

"You taught her very well she's far much better than me."

Malondy said:

"Don’t forget to post the final product. I want to her in African traditional dance."

K To The Second Letter applauded:

"Awww she's getting it. She's a good friend."

