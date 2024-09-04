A gent sparked a debate on how long someone should stay blocked on social media, with many netizens arguing that blocking is often permanent

The discussion highlighted how people handle online interactions

Some see blocking as final, and others question if there's ever a right time to unblock

A gent questioned long-term social media blocking sparked a lively debate, with many arguing that once blocked, it's often forever. Images: @rampedilebo.

A humorous video shared by @rampedilebo has ignited a spirited discussion on social media about the duration and seriousness of blocking someone online.

In the video, Rampedilebo narrates a conversation with a friend who revealed they had blocked someone on social media for a staggering four years.

How long is too long to be blocked

Taken aback, @rampedilebo asked why people keep others blocked for such an extended period and when it might be appropriate to unblock them.

He joked that if women were prison warders, men would be locked up for years without parole.

The video quickly gained traction, with many netizens chiming in with their thoughts on long-term blocking:

South Africans are not ready to unblock

The light-hearted debate highlights the different approaches people take when managing their online interactions, with some seeing blocking as a temporary measure and others as a permanent one.

@Andy Ngcobo humorously declared:

"If I block, I’m never unblocking you pls!!😭🤚🏾"

@Katli🎀 added:

"You guys unblock?!😭 Once it’s done there’s no going back."

Others, like @Lemoo_dagreat, were surprised by the idea that blocking might have a timeline:

"There’s a timeline on being blocked???😭😭😭"

@Moloko Lewedi also shared their confusion, asking:

"Kanti we’re supposed to unblock people after some time?😭😭✋️"

@Nyibiba pointed out the practicality of the situation, stating:

"But you don’t block someone and then constantly remember they’re blocked, you forget 🤷🏽‍♀️"

@Sharon Iyambo added a dose of finality, quipping:

"The sentence won’t come to an end😂😂"

Finally, @Khanyi Ntshingila cemented the idea that blocking is often a permanent decision, joking:

"Max time? This for life 🤣🤣"

