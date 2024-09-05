Scientists from three local universities showed the public the small meteorite that fell and landed in Gqeberha

A nine-year-old girl, Eli-zé du Toit, found the rock near a wild fig tree at her grandparents' house

Members of the online community were surprised to see the size of the rock, although others found the discovery amazing

South African universities show the meteorite that landed in Gqeberha. Images: @nelsonmandelauniversity / TikTok, Abhishek Mehta / Getty Images

Discoveries are made every day, showcasing the wonders of our world in the most unexpected ways. One such discovery came when a 9-year-old girl in Gqeberha stumbled upon a meteorite, marking an extraordinary moment for local science.

Falling from the sky

The Nelson Mandela University TikTok account (@nelsonmandelauniversity) uploaded a video on the app unveiling the meteorite. Wits University's Dr Leo Vonopartis removed the small rock from a special container and presented it to members of the media.

According to the post's caption, the meteorite was discovered on 25 August in Nqweba, near Gqeberha. Local tertiary institutions, Nelson Mandela University, Rhodes University, and Wits University, have collaborated to conduct research on the special rock.

Watch the video below:

Who found the Nqweba meteorite?

As per an article on the Nelson Mandela University information portal, nine-year-old Eli-zé du Toit saw the dark rock fall from the sky and land near a wild fig tree in her grandparents' garden. It was still warm when she picked it up.

Meteorite interests Mzansi

Local social media users in the video's comment section were surprised by the size of the rock. Others expressed their amazement about seeing an object rarely touching South African soil.

@run.run504 wondered in the comments:

"I want to know what its chemical composition is."

@black.series0 also had a thought they shared:

"Didn't any part of that meteorite fall in the ocean?"

A surprised @user9418177896094 wrote:

"Yoh, you're telling me that thing fell from the sky? Where's the rest of it?"

@derekkkaizer jokingly commented:

"Why are sky rocks and underground rocks more precious than surface rocks? This is discrimination, I tell you."

@hey_kokum spoke about the meteorite's size:

"That can't be the only piece. They couldn't get a bigger piece?"

@ludwenqapela also spoke about the size:

"Pretty small. From how it was described, it seemed like a large piece of material."

Rare meteorite sighting caught on camera

In a related article, Briefly News reported that different parts of South Africa experienced a rare occasion when they spotted a passing meteorite in the sky.

People in Gqeberha, George, Jeffreys Bay, and other Eastern and Western Cape residents uploaded pictures and videos of the moment online.

