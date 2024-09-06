A 24-year-old woman shared on TikTok that she took pride in buying a 'German machine' in cash

She shared this in response to people who would have something negative to say about her success in life

Social media users took to the comment section to flood the woman's post with congratulatory messages

Unfortunately, some people can't help but feel envious when seeing others achieve what they haven't. One woman chose to rise above the negativity, proving her success with confidence as she proudly bought her car in cash at 24.

Driving to success

Using the handle @tiktokscentsza, the woman responded to a negative comment while standing in front of her car, possibly a Mercedes-Benz e63.

She wrote in the video:

"You're 24 years old and bought a German machine in cash because God said, 'I will prepare a table for you in the presence of your enemies. Your cup shall overflow!'"

The successful young woman who sells perfumes from Dubai did not care about the negative energy. Instead, she focused on her blessings.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi online users congratulate Mercedes-Benz owner

Many local social media users headed to the proud woman's comment section to congratulate her on her purchase and for not letting the haters get to her.

@lee65325 wrote to the woman:

"Well done, baby girl."

@mma.sphe added in the beauty's comment section:

"I'm proud of you. Keep it up."

Admiring her success, @zizidlamini0 said to the TikTokker:

"This is beautiful."

@t_richie6 told the online community:

"There's no enemies, guys. Just say, 'Thank you, Lord.'"

After congratulating the woman, @ted.thabiso stated:

"Don't let haters and jealous, entitled people dictate your life. Keep on doing what you're doing."

Adding positivity, @buli8742 noted:

"God is good, my angel. Indeed, God of our ancestors."

Woman buys first car at 32

In another story, Briefly News reported about a 32-year-old woman who inspired many when she bought her first car.

Social media users took to the comments to shower the lucky lady with congratulatory messages.

