A video by @khurashxter23 reflecting on his decision to pursue manual labour instead of education has resonated deeply with South Africans

The man regrets not listening to his mother’s advice, sparking a discussion about life choices and career paths

Mzansi responded with empathy and encouragement, with many sharing similar stories and offering support

A man’s video, where he admits regret over ignoring his mother’s advice and choosing manual labour, sparked a wave of empathy in SA. Images: @khurashxter23 and Stock.

A heartfelt video posted by social media user @khurashxter23 has sparked a wave of empathy and reflection across South Africa.

The man admitted that he regrets not heeding his mother’s advice and choosing a life of manual labour.

“I didn’t listen to my mother. I decided to choose this life. Look now, I was supposed to be a doctor.”

Adulting came with life regrets

@khurashxter23 reflects on his path, resonating deeply with many South Africans facing similar challenges.

In the video, the man, working in gruelling conditions, highlights the difficulty of manual labour, acknowledging that his decision to forgo formal education for physical work has left him wondering what could have been:

South Africans can relate and empathise with him

His honesty has opened a dialogue about life choices, career paths, and the pressures of societal expectations.

Mzansi responded with comments, offering empathy, encouragement, and shared experiences. One user, @Vuyo L Jackson, related to @khurashxter23's journey, writing:

“I was there. Working 10 hours a day for R110 in the scorching sun. 5 months later, I decided to upgrade my matric. Now I’m a uni student studying teaching. It’s never too late to build what you want.”

Another user, @Princetumza☆☆♤♤, highlighted the reality that not everyone can pursue prestigious professions like doctors, engineers, or pilots, adding:

“Not all of us can be doctors, pilots, engineers...😭”

@Edzani Mufamadi offered a sobering analogy, commenting:

“😭We can't all be kings on a chessboard.”

While another user, @Queman.sa, reassured @khurashxter23 that as long as he’s providing for his family, his mother would still be proud:

“As long as what you are doing brings food to the table and no family is crying because of your actions, trust me, your mother is happy.”

@Rodney Ralulimi weighed in with a broader perspective on life and success, stating:

“Life is not defined by systematic education. Use your brains to produce creative ideas. Money is an idea—you don’t have to work for it.”

A young woman from the City chooses a mining career

