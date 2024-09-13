A woman's excitement over her new TV turned to disappointment when it broke shortly after installation

TikToker @nomthy92 shared the mishap, sparking a thread of relatable TV troubles, technical advice, and funny comments

Another viral moment involves a little boy who broke his family’s second TV with a clothes hanger, leaving his parents stunned

A woman’s joy over her newly installed TV was short-lived after it broke soon after set up, sparking a flood of reactions on social media. Images: @nomthy92.

A woman’s excitement over her newly installed TV quickly turned into disappointment when the screen broke soon after setting it up, drawing sympathy and humour from peeps.

TikToker @nomthy92 shared a video of her unwrapping and installing the television, only to malfunction shortly after.

New TV dream turns to nightmare

In her video, she captioned the mishap with "Kwaphela kanjalo!!!!!!! 😭😭😭😭😭" [Gone just like that], and the responses started pouring in:

Fellow users offered possible explanations and shared their own experiences with faulty televisions.

South Africans come up with possible solutions

The thread quickly became a relatable space for many sharing their television troubles, while others offered a bit of technical advice or a much-needed laugh.

@Sinethemba Hlungwani shared some advice based on a similar experience:

"Mine did that after putting HDMI cable; I removed it, cleaned it, then put it back. It was fine."

Another user, @Seehle, also chimed in with similar technical advice:

"It's probably the HDMI cable; remove it and check again."

However, the TV owner, @NaMsiza, responded that the problem wasn’t the HDMI cable but improper screen handling during installation. She wrote:

"They pressed the screen when they put it back on the stand."

This revelation sparked more comments from others sharing their unlucky TV mishaps. One user, @Kwenane2018, recounted their loss:

"Tjoo sister, I bought a 75" QLED TV on the 15th of August, and on the 21st of August, we woke up in the morning, and the TV was gone."

Amid the flood of responses, @Douglas Maebela injected a bit of humour, noting:

"🤣🤣🤣 But if you look carefully, it's not the same TV."

@Johnel Mjuza added to the discussion, saying:

"Same happened to me after having my TV for 3 years. First time using an HDMI cable, boom, this happened. But why?"

Little boy breaks second TV with clothes hanger

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that a little boy broke a TV with a clothes hanger, but this is not the first time the toddler has done this.

This is the second TV he broke in months, causing widespread panic in his household.

In the video, the parents are left speechless upon returning home to discover their brand-new television set was shattered.

