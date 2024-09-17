A gentleman who is or was presumably a drug user advised his fellow friend about substances

The man said drugs are a destroyer of one's life and are not good for anyone who wants to live a great life

The online community reacted to the video, with many applauding him for the wise words he shared

A video of a man who gave his friend advice about drugs has made rounds on social media, leaving the internet impressed.

In the TikTok video uploaded by @mntanawehlathi0, the man is standing in front of his friend on the road, spitting wise words. The gent told his friend that drugs are not good and are the destroyer of families and one's future.

What got the attention of many was that the man who was giving his friend advice looked like he was also a drug user or at least was a drug user. As he spoke wise words to his friend, he also carried a bottle of gin.

The video gained over 300k views, with many online users loving and agreeing with the man's words regardless of the bottle of alcohol he was carrying while preaching them.

@Sim Gasela expressed:

"It's not about who says what kodwa this is a very powerful advice from this guys and let alone obutywala abuphetheyo kodwa this day ibalulakike kulomfo uxelelwayo ezindaba🤝." (Let alone the alcohol, but this day is important to the man who was told the message)

@Samaxesibe wrote:

"I will never judge a book by its cover....Ayingeni ndawo Gordon's gin😂🤭." (Gordons gin doesn't have anything to do with what he is saying)

@zimmy804 commented:

"Words Of Wisdom..waze wamsebenzisa u Thixo lomfana👏🥰." (God is using this man)

@SisT✨️🍯🌷 shared:

"He is actually speaking to himself as well."

@Siya Mthimkhulu✨🇿🇦 said:

"Alcohol doesn't define you preach my brother.. ✨💪"

