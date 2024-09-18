A frightening video showed an older gentleman leaving his premises with a stick after lions were outside

The wild animals initially roared at the man's barking dogs, rattling and opening the closed gate

Social media users were afraid for the man and shared their anxieties in the post's comment section

Lions roared at dogs on the other side of a residence's gate before an older man appeared. Images: Massimo Mei / Getty Images, Mwebantu / Facebook, Anita Kot / Getty Images

Protecting ourselves against dangerous situations is essential to ensuring our safety. In a bold response to his barking dogs, a man emerged from his home wielding only a stick, possibly not knowing what his dogs were up against.

The Facebook account Mwebantu uploaded a video showing two dogs on one side of a gate barking at two roaring lions on the other side. The interaction between the animals prompted the lions to jump against the gate, shaking it open.

Fortunately, the wild cats were not aware of what they had done.

After the lions left, one of the dogs exited through the gate, quickly running back inside before an older man came outside. The gentleman used a flashlight and a stick for protection while assessing the situation.

The man may not have known lions came to visit, as he also exited the premises to check who was at his gate.

After lions roared at barking dogs, a man came out with a stick to assess the situation. Images: Mwebantu

Internet users react to old man's bravery

Thousands of Facebook users gathered in the comment section to express their thoughts on the man's decision to arm himself with a stick against the lions.

Eric Mulenga pointed out the obvious but also the most logical thing in the terrifying situation:

"The importance of having a gate."

Edward Chilima questioned the man's actions in the comment section:

"Why go outside the gate during the middle of the night? Why not close the gate and go back to sleep? The fact that the dogs were barking was a sign of danger outside. He was lucky the lions were gone."

Joseph Malimbula laughed and said:

"It felt like I was watching a horror movie. I'm busy screaming, 'Go back.'"

Noelo Kamelo got spiritual, writing:

"If only that man knew from what he was saved. This is God every day, saving us from dangerous things."

Gerald Mngawa said to the online community:

"I hope they showed him the footage in the morning, and I bet he'll never go out with his stick ever again."

A frightful Yakapende Whitney Tetamashimba said:

"The old man gave me a heart attack."

Mpho Thubakgale described the situation and how it made them feel:

"Wow, first the gate opened and Simba didn't realise. Then the dog went out, and the old man went out too. So nerve-wracking for my eyes."

Man walking lions uses a stick for protection

In another story, Briefly News reported about a man who shared a video of himself and safari guides walking with lions and using sticks to protect themselves.

Online users in the video's comment section feared for the people's safety and shared their thoughts on the situation.

