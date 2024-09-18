A Mahikeng cab driver pulled a hilarious move and fetched his client with an Isizi bakkie

The North West University students were in disbelief and laughed when they saw their ride

The online community reacted to the video, with many sharing similar experiences and laughing

North-West University students were picked up with a bakkie by their e-hail driver. Images: @jay_chuene

Source: TikTok

A video of an e-hail driver showing up to a customer with an Isuzu bakkie has made rounds on social media.

In the clip uploaded by @jay_chuene, the North West University students request a cab. However, little did they know that their driver would arrive in an Isuzu bakkie instead of a normal car.

The students were in disbelief at what they saw. Upon their arrival on the e-hail diver, they asked if he was their ride, and the man said yes. The TikTok user further asked his followers if such had ever happened to them.

"Does this ever happen? I need to stay up to date with things bro."

E-hail driver fetch students with bakkies

Watch the TikTok video below:

Netizens laugh at the video

The video gained over 170k views, with many online users laughing and sharing similar experiences.

@Kea Mogwera could relate:

"I once had a ride with him, he explained why the bakkie and I understood his reasons 😂."

@Tracey Sefora expressed:

"I know him😂."

@uncleFabio wrote:

"I once fetched a person ka np200😭."

@ZiKODE commented:

"😎I'd be impressed 😎."

@Mpete B. Kamo showed understanding:

"Makes sense considering the roads of Mahikeng."

@DEE❤️ said:

"I would love this."

@Boipelo@ shared:

"Had a ride with him a month ago. He was professional 👌👌."

@Justine_$_Capital~•^%® joked:

"Next time you know when you need furniture & stuff you sorted 😂."

Durban young lady gets ride from unroadworthy cab

In another story, Briefly News reported about a Durban woman who got a ride from a weirdly arranged cab.

In a TikTok video uploaded by @mashangase_, the hun is seen in the e-hail going to her destination. However, the cab was not arranged like a normal car inside. The passenger seat was facing at the back, lol. The vehicle that was used as a cab was visibly not in good quality. The front door interior handle was damaged.

