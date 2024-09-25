A concerned and caring mother went to look for her naughty child who went out to groove without permission

The mom stormed the packed groove and asked the DJ to shout her child's name on the microphone

The online community reacted to the video, with many finding the situation hilariously funny

A mother went to groove to look for her naughty child. Images: @lwandle.lwaa_/ TikTok, @Flashpop/ Getty Images

A concerned parent went to groove to look for their child. The moment was captured in a TikTok video.

In the clip uploaded by @lwandle.lwaa_, people are packed at groove doing what people do at groove, dancing and singing while drinking their alcohol. The mother who was wearing a nightgown came looking for their child.

The mother went to the DJ and asked him to stop the music to look for her child. The DJ honoured the parent's request and took the microphone to shout the child's name, telling them that they were wanted by their mom. The mother then left the stage. It is not clear if she found her kiddo.

Mom looks for her child at groove

Watch the TikTok video below:

Netizens find the situation funny

The video gained over 600k views, with many online users making jokes about the situation.

@Aphrodite 🧿🦋 asked:

"Why is the mom there in pyjamas though 😭😭😭."

@Shadyyy commented:

"I’d look for myself too 😑."

@User_hlelo shared:

"I’d run back home and act like I was there the whole time 💀😭."

@Uppity African said:

"The parent haven't given up on her yet , this world is cruel place she just wants to protect her child💖🙏many who are in this road end up going no where in life."

@bold2be stanned:

"🤣🤣😂 Good mom 😂🤣!!!! gown and slippers she should have also put curlers lol 🤣."

Granny takes grandchild to mother at groove

In another story, Briefly News reported about a mom who showed up at groove with her daughter's baby.

A Johannesburg woman who thought she would have a fun night out with friends was sadly mistaken when her mother intervened. Content creator Shania Nyoni, who often posts funny content, took to her TikTok account (@shanny.n) to share a short clip of herself holding a warmly dressed baby as she sits outside during the evening.

