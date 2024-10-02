A local lady shared a video expressing her proud moment after she became the first Chartered Accountant in her family

The hun shared the proud moment in a post that attracted a lot of love from the online community

Social media users congratulated the lady on her feed and wished her well in her new journey as a qualified hun

A hun became the first Chartered Accountant in her family. Image: @reitumetsej.motso

A cute lady had a thousand reasons to celebrate after becoming the first Chartered Accountant in her ancestry.

The lady shared this in a TikTok video under the user name @reitumetsej, which attracted 76K views, 6.4K likes, and 100 comments.

The post that caught people's attention

The video shows the front of the house with a car parked not far from the entrance door with pink and white balloons. The video is accompanied by a Xhosa hymn that translates to:

"This is the first time something like this is happening."

The hun also accompanied her video with the caption:

"First CA (SA) in my entire ancestry."

Watch the video here.

Mzansi peeps celebrate with the lady.

After seeing the post, social media users did not hesitate to share congratulatory messages, while some could not wait to experience their firsts.

User @sanele_v4 commented:

Congratulations!!!🥹🙏🏽 Here’s to breaking generational strongholds

User @kgomotsopauline noted:

"Breaking generational curse, change izinto, wena that made breakthrough.."

User @bougieovaries added:

"Congratulations stranger! 🥰🤩😌May God bless your career!"

User @siphiwokuhlecampbell said:

"It can only be God 🥺🥰Congratulations to you and your family."

User @tbm_aluminium_and_steel shared:

"🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾phakathi inside. God is great! Congratulations for passing your board Exam 💪🏾♥️.""

User @_kuhlee_ detailed:

"So proud of a stranger on the internet 😭😭We thank God for you🙌🏿✨💃🏾💃🏾🎉."

