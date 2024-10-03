A lady hopped on TikTok to ask her social media friends for advice after she spotted her colleague's husband on dating sites

Kwandile Mcwango had snitched on the husband before to her friend, but the couple laughed it off and made her the bad guy

Social media users were torn about the topic as they discussed it in the comments section

Telling a friend something that might break their heart can be tricky, but a trusted Clinical Psychologist, Vuyolwethu Tuluma, once told Briefly News that honesty is essential in any relationship as it builds trust.

A lady was rocked after finding her friend's husband on multiple dating sites. Image: @kween_kwandi

One lady, Kwandile Mncwango, took the tip and told her friend about her cheating husband, but the honesty blew up in her face.

Woman finds friend's husband on dating sites

Mncwango thought that telling her friend about her sneaky husband was right, but she became the hot topic of their pillow talk conversations. The university friend and colleague ended up turning her back on her.

The couple blocked the 'meddling friend', making things awkward at work. Three years later, Mncwango spotted the cheating husband on a different dating site, and this time, she had no idea what to do with the information.

She shared her video with the question:

"What would you do?"

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to friend blocked after catching friend's man cheating

Social media users shared their thoughts in the comments:

@neo_nk gave Kwandi a big thumbs up:

"I'd do what you did. If she chooses delulu, I mind my business."

@Halala Mthethwa proved just how cheating men stay winning:

"I found my cousin's fiancé and swiped right to ensure he implicated himself. I sent her proof and everything; he's her husband now."

@Qhama Mbanjwa commented:

"I would do nothing."

@Esihle cracked a joke:

"When they talk about ups and downs in their marriage, they will be talking about you."

@thifhe_imani kept her mouth shut:

"I found my aunt's husband; I didn't do anything. I swiped left and moved on."

@Sheila Mthethwa dropped a bomb:

"I saw my junior Pastor who is married, and his wife said the same thing."

@Beeg_Bear,Sbvda🐻 would look away:

"I wouldn’t do anything…I've got enough of my own stuff on my plate."

@Contessa Vermilion assured Kwandi:

"You did the right thing. It's her loss for not taking action. Your conscience is clear."

@Aida_Gilbert learned from past experiences:

"I went through the same thing and became the bad guy. Just let it be; the truth will reveal itself."

@Nomakhuwa🌻 did not support Kwandi's first move:

"The worst case scenario is when he tells her that you want him and once asks him out, that's why you are behaving like that. Then close it off with 'That's why she's on dating apps. '"

@✨Anele Néllz Mphali🥀💦 explained:

"I keep quiet when it's things like these unless it's a really close friend. I have no business being in a colleague's situation like that."

@Ours 🌸did not recommend telling the friend:

"I'd be quiet because I've done this twice and ended up being the bad guy. Some people just end up hating you, hey. Personally, I keep quiet now."

@Miss Blue shared:

"I would want to know. Some people are delulu."

