A Cape Town man was captured in a video stuck at an ATM after shutters went down

The situation raised questions about how the gentleman didn't manage to get out on time because the shutters don't close fast

The online community reacted to the video, with many finding the situation hilariously funny

A video of a man stuck inside an ATM in Cape Town after shutters went down has made rounds on social media.

In the TikTok clip uploaded by @jayjayidel, the man is seen inside the ATM and the shutters are closed. The gent presumably went to the ATM to withdraw money. However, little did he know that it was time for the shutters to close.

It is not clear if the man did not hear the shutters when they were going down because surely they did not close fast. It is also not clear what ended up happening. The situation left people on the scene in laughter.

Cape Town man hilariously stuck at the ATM

Watch the TikTok video below:

Netizens laugh at the video

The video gained over 190k views, with many online users finding the situation hilariously funny.

@maphindz3 shared:

"This once happened to someone I know 😂😂😂."

@user681895303254 commented:

"Oh please. those shutters come down a slow there would have been enough time to get out."

@D.Thwala joked:

"His wife is not going to believe him😂😂😩."

@Lady Leighbow laughed:

"At least he'll be safe😂."

@xhocolate__ asked:

"Why are they automatic and not controlled by someone."

@T E B O G O✨ said:

"New fear unlocked 😭😂."

@SIM could understand:

"If I'm not done I wouldn't leave too."

@MAJORO!!! 👤 wondered:

"So when they were coming down he wasn't going to leave his money 😂😂😂😂😂."

