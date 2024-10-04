A young, vibrant lady shared a video of a cute moment enjoying herself in a lift while with a grown white couple

Lady broke into a dance as she took a video of herself in the lift's mirror

Social media users were in stitches after seeing how the gentleman reacted to the lady's dancing scene

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

A young lady was left SA amused after a white man joined her dancing moment. Image: @pumela99

Source: TikTok

Mzansi peeps were left amused after watching a video shared by a TikTok user. The video showed her dancing confidently while a white couple in the lift watched.

The video was shared by the hun on her account, under the user handle @pumela99, receiving 437K views. 36K likes and 500 comments from amused social media users.

The lift dancing moment that amused many Mzansi peeps

The short clip shows the lady facing the lift door with her back, taking a video of herself dancing through the mirror. The man travelling with her amused wife looks at her before briefly .

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Watch the video below:

SA peeps commend the lady for not being shy

After watching the video, Mzansi peeps headed over to the lady's comment section to share how entertaining it was. Others joked that if it was a black couple, she would have been mistaken for someone who was after the man.

User @MamaB shared:

"They look so happy hle, they loved you 🥰."

User @mtk_mbhele_zn joked:

"You can't try this with Sbu no Mbali on the lift😭😭😭😭😭😭."

User @S.M said:

"Oh! Mani, I'm so in love with him, and he understands the whole thing 😂😂😂😂😂."

User @Zinhle Danisa noted:

"😂😂😂 Mlungu understood the assignment."

User @Nonkululeko Princess shared:

"They look so alive and happy🥰."

User @yusuf_bell joked

"That man is going to be sleeping in the dog box for the rest of the month 😂😂😂."

Mzansi lady dances with a traffic officer

In another Briefly News article, a video of a white lady dancing with a traffic officer on duty warmed many social media user's hearts.

Mzansi peeps expressed joy in living in a country of precious love regardless of our colourful past.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News