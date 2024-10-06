A golf estate in George Western Cape recently announced a miraculous birth by one of their springboks

The Kings Wood Golf Estate has some game on the property, and they had reason to celebrate when a buck gave birth

Online users were fascinated when the Kingswood Gold Estate shared pictures of an adorable newborn springbok with a unique appearance

A Western Cape Golf Estate shared a cute post about some of their game. They showed the special babies one of their springboks delivered.

A Western Cape golf estate celebrated its 1st black springbok, and people suggested Siya Kolisi as the perfect name for it. Image: Pier Marco Tacca / Marc Tornamb

People could not help but gush over the newborn springbok. People cracked jokes about the cute animal after noticing its unique colour.

Black springbok at golf estate

In a Facebook post, Kingswood Gold Estate showed their first black springbok, born on the property. BookYourHunt highlights that black springboks are not common in free-ranging herds. See the photo below:

SA suggests names for black springbok

People flooded the comment section with their name suggestions for the unique buck. The baby springbok reminded South Africans of Siya Kolisi, the country's first black Soprigboks Captain. Many thought it best to name it after him as tribute to his athletic prowess. Read the comments below:

David Rose joked:

"Now you gonna confuse the Springbok supporters. A "all black springbok"?"

Nadia Grobler was amused:

"That mama has some explaining to do!"

Elizabeth Kimberley Rochat said:

"Thought this was a kind Springbok caring for a sheep or goat at first."

T-Man De Klerk declared:

"Should definitely be named Siya! Best Springbok Captain ever!"

Nicole De Abreu agreed:

"Saw him last night and he is beautiful. Think we must call him Siya."

Carl Wildernis argued:

"Everyone says call him Siya. But to make it Cape. Name it, Errol!"

