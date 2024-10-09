A young naughty gentleman who attended the Daisies event at Cape Town sneaked alcohol past security

The lad took a bottle of booze and strapped it on his thigh with tape to avoid paying for it

The online community reacted to the video, with many finding it hilariously funny

A naughty man hilariously sneaked booze to the Daisies Festival. Images: @zerogapped1, @tyler_potgieter

Source: TikTok

A young man who went to Daisies in Cape Town found a creative way to sneak alcohol into the event.

In the TikTok video uploaded by @zerogapped1, the young man is sitting in a car. Instead of paying the price to bring alcohol to the Daisies event, the young man found a way to go past security with a bottle of booze.

The young lad took the bottle of booze and strapped it with tape on his thigh and proceeded to go to the event. The guy's plan hilariously worked, the security did not detect the hidden booze.

"Daisies was a movie."

Gent sneaks alcohol at Daisies

Watch the TikTok video below:

Netizens found the naughty man funny

The video gained over 760k views, with many online users finding the situation hilariously funny.

@phiwo said:

"They’re gonna start searching people fr now 😭."

@Teboho Motumisi was worried:

"They are going to start strip searching us now 😭😭."

@Donnie Nkhoma could relate:

"I am you."

@Just Mbalz loved:

"A man with a plan🥰🥰🥰."

@Ma~Locosss wrote:

"No u can come be my man 😭😂bcoz this my type of rizz . We move with a plan 😂❤️."

@unknowable expressed:

"Why didn't I see this earlier 😫😫😫😫."

@tam commented:

"By any means necessary 😭😭."

@M A K H O shared:

"The game is the game."

@Kagiso Mahlangu said:

"Dude you showing the secretes now they gonna start searching us there too😭."

