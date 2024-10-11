A young woman shared how happy she was to settle her account with The Foschini Group (TFG)

After she paid the amount of R3 600, the local lady stated that she also decided to close the account

Some social media users in the post's comment section were happy for the woman and hoped to close their accounts, too

A woman was happy that she had settled and closed her TFG account. Images: @teenah.a35

Building good credit is essential for accessing financial opportunities and managing future expenses responsibly. However, one woman was thrilled to have successfully settled her account with The Foschini Group (TFG).

So long, TFG account

Using the handle @teenah.a35 on TikTok, a young lady named Thina Manaka uploaded a video informing people that she closed her TFG account. After paying the local fashion and retail company R3 600, she felt the need to close her account with them, too.

While singing along to a popular TikTok audio and showing app users the card she no longer used, Thina wrote in the video:

"What a relief."

Mzansi relates to woman settling TFG account

Thousands of members of the online community rushed to the comment section to share their stories of having to settle their accounts and their hopes of closing them.

@thabo_ndwadwe shared in the comments:

"That time, I am owing R23 564.00."

@mmaselekam laughed and shared their alleged experience:

"I paid R7 000. I closed my account because they decided to add the Jet Club magazine without my consent."

@releh_legodi told the online community:

"I owe them R4 000. They took me to the lawyers."

A relieved @temalangeni.dlamin commented:

"They increased my limit to R10 000. I thank God for discipline."

@printo_k advised the woman:

"Don’t close it. Just leave it fully paid. It increases your credit score."

Surprised, @oagileatha said to app users:

"There are people who still have store accounts in Cupcake’s economy."

Woman cuts TFG card after paying account

