TikTok Video of Girl Showing Off Waist Long Relaxed Hair Leaves Viewers in Disbelief
- In a TikTok video, a young girl showed people her healthy long hair, and she became a viral hit on the video platform
- The schoolkids showed off her incredible hair length in a clip which impressed viewers on TikTok
- People could not help but gush over how stunning the young woman's hair was as she flexed her mane
A young girl in the TikTok video showed people her hair. The video was a big flex as her hair is completely relaxed.
Online users were completely in awe of the student's long hair. People could not stop raving about it.
Girl shows off long hair
In a TikTok video, a young girl, @ngphipulile, showed people that her relaxed hair is almost waist-length. Watch the video below:
TikTok users in awe of hair
Many people thought the young lady looked stunning. People were curious to know more about her hair routine. Netizens were amused when the TikTokker said her hair was due to her Nambian genetics. Read the comments:
HoneyBunny wondered:
"Hair products recommendation?"
Jesusluvsu answered:
"Genes."
Hilya Kandali Johann wrote:
"What do you use for your hair/"
ndoda added:
"Saw that you’re Namibian and it makes so much sense!"
💋🫦🕷️ gushed:
"Gods favourites."
Faith_Mab declared:
"Genes baba, it is in the DNA."
madison♡ applauded:
"You're soo pretty!"
Lethabo Selepe joked:
"Chommi gogo wakho umlungu."
say_yes😍 was inspired;
"In my head, if I was serious I could achieve this length."
George Kapingiri was impressed:
"'Namibian Genetics' tell them... Babes... it looks good."
Thatego loved the look:
"Nice hair."
Woman flaunts healthy natural hair, many envious
Briefly News previously reported that a TikTok user, @linajuly31, posted a clip of her gorgeous natural hair. The ladies on the social media platform were envious and said she was so lucky.
Many wanted to know how she grew her hair and asked for product recommendations. The viral video has nearly one million views from SA ladies who wish to have long tresses like her.
One of the biggest hair brands, Carol's Daughter, says moisturising is crucial for 4C hair to grow and flourish.
Source: Briefly News
Rutendo Masasi (Human-Interest editor) Rue Masasi is a Human Interest and Entertainment writer at Briefly News who graduated with a BA (Hons) in English from Rhodes University in 2018. Rue also has 2 years of experience in journalism and over four years of experience as an online ESL teacher. She has also passed a set of trainings by Google News Initiative. You can reach her via email: rutendo.masasi@briefly.co.za