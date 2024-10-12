In a TikTok video, a young girl showed people her healthy long hair, and she became a viral hit on the video platform

The schoolkids showed off her incredible hair length in a clip which impressed viewers on TikTok

People could not help but gush over how stunning the young woman's hair was as she flexed her mane

A young girl in the TikTok video showed people her hair. The video was a big flex as her hair is completely relaxed.

A TikTok video of one girl's waist-length hair went viral. Image: @nghipulile

Source: TikTok

Online users were completely in awe of the student's long hair. People could not stop raving about it.

Girl shows off long hair

In a TikTok video, a young girl, @ngphipulile, showed people that her relaxed hair is almost waist-length. Watch the video below:

TikTok users in awe of hair

Many people thought the young lady looked stunning. People were curious to know more about her hair routine. Netizens were amused when the TikTokker said her hair was due to her Nambian genetics. Read the comments:

HoneyBunny wondered:

"Hair products recommendation?"

Jesusluvsu answered:

"Genes."

Hilya Kandali Johann wrote:

"What do you use for your hair/"

ndoda added:

"Saw that you’re Namibian and it makes so much sense!"

💋🫦🕷️ gushed:

"Gods favourites."

Faith_Mab declared:

"Genes baba, it is in the DNA."

madison♡🪽 applauded:

"You're soo pretty!"

Lethabo Selepe joked:

"Chommi gogo wakho umlungu."

say_yes😍 was inspired;

"In my head, if I was serious I could achieve this length."

George Kapingiri was impressed:

"'Namibian Genetics' tell them... Babes... it looks good."

Thatego loved the look:

"Nice hair."

