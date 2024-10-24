A hair salon in Johannesburg shared a funny video of a supposed client getting very impatient

The woman asked what time the hairstylist would be done with her hair as the process kept getting delayed

Some social media users took the client's side, while others understood where the hairstylist came from

A client got very impatient at a hair salon. Images: @mavis_hair_and_beauty

When people visit a hair salon, they often expect their appointment to finish by a specific time, aligning with their busy schedules. However, in one instance, a 'client' left the salon without paying for the service.

Hair salon troubles

Johannesburg-based hair and beauty salon Mavis Hair and Beauty uploaded a funny skit on its TikTok account (@mavis_hair_and_beauty) showing a supposed impatient client.

The woman told her hairstylist that she should be upfront about how long it would take to do her hair.

Hours later, the hairstylist was still busy with the upset client, and two more hair experts came over to lend a helping hand. Eventually, the woman had had enough and got up from her seat as she had to fetch her child at school.

As she walked out of the building to the company car, the three hairstylists were still busy with her hair, with one climbing into the car.

The woman drove off, refusing to pay for the service provided.

Mavis Hair and Beauty wrote in the caption:

"Hairdressers, stop lying to customers about time, please."

Watch the comical skit in the video below:

Impatient hair salon client garners mixed responses

The viral video had hundreds of social media users heading to the comment section.

Some took the supposed client's side to note that hairstylists shouldn't give people a regrettable experience, while others agreed with the hairstylists and shared that people shouldn't rush them.

@marthamabaso40 told the online community:

"On a serious note, hairdressers must be sure, stick to the time set, and stay honest about it."

@lynnette67singini wrote in the comment section:

"Hairdressers are not machines. They are human."

@shaynegibson3 shared with app users:

"When going to the hairdresser, just give yourself an off day."

@56400000000nf laughed and said:

"I understand her pain."

Speaking from a client's perspective, @avalov43 stated:

"It's not fair to sit a whole day for something you asked about in advance. I cannot be sitting all day, especially if I come early."

@mercysisterboss shared their experience working with hair:

"As a hairstylist, I really can't tell how long I'll take. Your heads are not the same size, plus, hair differs as well. I don't like to be rushed. Hence, I book my customers in most cases."

