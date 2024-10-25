A young man uploaded photos on a popular Facebook group of the one-room home he built for himself

The room showed the gentleman's bed, cupboards, a small entertainment area and his lights

People from the online community wondered how he got it right to build himself a home at such a young age

A 20-year-old homeowner shared pictures of the one-room home he built for himself. Images: Mdurh RH Skhindi

Source: Facebook

As young adults transition into adulthood, many try to look for ways to establish independence and build a foundation for their future. A young man recently showcased the house he constructed for himself, marking a significant milestone in his journey towards self-sufficiency.

Building his future

Taking to the popular Make Your Bedroom Beautiful With Thembi's Linen, a man named Mdurh RH Skhindi uploaded pictures to show his humble one-room home to other group members.

The pictures showed the man's bed, cupboards, entertainment space and even a blue LED above the cupboards that illuminated the room.

Including a picture of himself, the homeowner captioned his post:

"This is me vs my room. At the age of 20, I built it with my own money."

Take a look at the man's home in the pictures below:

A young man showed his bedroom and exterior of his home. Images: Mdurh RH Skhindi

Source: Facebook

The young man also showed what appeared to be an entertainment area. Images: Mdurh RH Skhindi

Source: Facebook

Mzansi curious after young guy shows his 1-room home

While some people had questions about the man's home, others took to the comment section to compliment the structure he built for himself.

Silulami Sikolo wondered about the man's finances and asked:

"Where did you get the money?"

Mdurh told the group member:

"I'm working at a hardware store."

Sibongile Masuku had one word to describe the home:

"Beautiful."

Mmathape Low wrote in the comment section:

"You guys are rich. Very nice."

Zondi Seeke told the gentleman:

"A very good start, bhuti. Keep on pushing."

Nompumelelo Mambane applauded Mdurh's choices, writing:

"Well done, young man. Good thinking."

