An American lady went viral after she explained what happened to her five baby daddies and where they are now

The woman disclosed that all of the men who impregnated her left her all alone to raise the children

Social media users were gagged by the woman's unique story of how and why her baby daddies left

A mother of six baffled many when she shared how bizarrely her relationships with her baby daddies ended.

The five men did not stay long after the lady popped their offspring and went their separate ways.

Lady shares why five baby daddies left

An American lady shut down the internet after sharing her entertaining story of how her five baby daddies left her to raise her six kids alone. The first man, who she described as her first love, transitioned into a woman and moved far away from her and their baby.

The second lad died after he was kicked in the chest by a horse. The third man is a married deadbeat father who wants nothing to do with her.

The fourth chap became a pirate and robbed boats. He was caught in the act and sentenced to 20 years behind bars. The fifth baby daddy with whom she had her last two kids is a 72-year-old man living in a nursing home with dementia:

"Since y'all want to know where my kids' baby daddies are."

Watch the video below:

TikTokkers reacts to single mom with five baby daddies

Social media users were stunned by the lady's story and commented:

@Tori: suggested

"It's like we should've minded our own business."

@Mira baybee wondered:

"How do you get it wrong 5 times?"

@Motho wa Molimo. was stunned:

"I lost it at 72 years!"

@Abena joked:

"Tyler Perry wouldn't even write this kind of story."

@Pierce realised:

"I just decided my life is fine."

@GymGirliePris commented:

"This is why I won't leave TikTok."

@Vanessa Cisneros asked:

"Who is this diva!? She has lived."

@Grippy Sock Warrior was amazed by the lady's story:

"From start to finish, that was wild."

@Mushka explained:

"Sometimes I think my life is boring, but then I see stuff like this, and it makes me glad I don't have more going on."

Woman left by 3 baby daddies

Briefly News also reported that a woman rocked Mzansi when she told her tale of becoming a single mother and made SA dizzy for a minute. Kopano gave birth to three babies in three consecutive years, fathered by three different men.

Social media users were dizzy from trying to make sense of her reality and her deadbeat baby daddies.

