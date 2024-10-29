“Just a Normal Day”: SA Reacts to Cheating Gent Seeing Side Chick Walked Home by Boyfriend
- A comedian on TikTok shared one of his funny skits on social media, where he described a typical day in the township
- The gent reacted to seeing his side chick being walked home by her boyfriend while he was doing the same with his girlfriend
- Social media users were floored by the silly video and interacted with the creator in the comments section
Mzansi townships have the best relationship drama stories, and a funny gent in TikTok shared one of the hilarious scenarios.
The gent's skit showed how a cheating boyfriend reacted to seeing his side chick with another man
Cheating boyfriend sees side chick with boyfriend
South African women have started to wonder if monogamous relationships were realistic and reviewed different scenarios. While some ladies settled for polygamy, some chose to stay single.
Some hunts voluntarily stay with cheating partners and men they fell out of love with because of the fear of starting over. A cheating man was stunned after seeing his side chick being walked home by her boyfriend while he was also accompanying his girlfriend.
The chap could not say anything because the duo behaved wickedly as they were both unfaithful to their lovers. The cheating gent died inside as he passed the happier couple.
Watch the video below:
Mzansi reacts to cheating boyfriend spotting side chick
Social media users were floored by the silly yet accurate skit and commented:
@Icommenta lot was invested in the storyline:
"I want everyone's point of view."
@user49817911983420 noticed:
"Not Sne acting like she can't see you."
@Lydia Mankge complimented the gent:
"You're so handsome, bro."
@ said:
"If you've never been through this, no way, guys."
@Vuvu was floored:
"Why is this so funny?"
@webstermaziya:sighed
"Just a normal day."
@Vivian 0103 was dusted by the accuracy:
"Stop playing with true stories."
@siphilelokuhle wrote:
"Welcome to South Africa."
Cheating man made after side chick ignores him
Briefly News also reported that a gent on TikTok dusted Mzansi with his hilarious roleplay of a cheating husband when his side chick went AWOL. Khaya Magudulela has been nailing the role in all of his viral videos and received a lot of positive engagement.
Social media users were impressed with his performance and shared their thoughts in the comments.
