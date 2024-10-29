A comedian on TikTok shared one of his funny skits on social media, where he described a typical day in the township

The gent reacted to seeing his side chick being walked home by her boyfriend while he was doing the same with his girlfriend

Social media users were floored by the silly video and interacted with the creator in the comments section

Mzansi townships have the best relationship drama stories, and a funny gent in TikTok shared one of the hilarious scenarios.

Mzansi was floored by a man spotting his side chick walked home by her boyfriend. Image: @dreamzy_beatz

Source: TikTok

The gent's skit showed how a cheating boyfriend reacted to seeing his side chick with another man

Cheating boyfriend sees side chick with boyfriend

South African women have started to wonder if monogamous relationships were realistic and reviewed different scenarios. While some ladies settled for polygamy, some chose to stay single.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Some hunts voluntarily stay with cheating partners and men they fell out of love with because of the fear of starting over. A cheating man was stunned after seeing his side chick being walked home by her boyfriend while he was also accompanying his girlfriend.

The chap could not say anything because the duo behaved wickedly as they were both unfaithful to their lovers. The cheating gent died inside as he passed the happier couple.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to cheating boyfriend spotting side chick

Social media users were floored by the silly yet accurate skit and commented:

@Icommenta lot was invested in the storyline:

"I want everyone's point of view."

@user49817911983420 noticed:

"Not Sne acting like she can't see you."

@Lydia Mankge complimented the gent:

"You're so handsome, bro."

@ said:

"If you've never been through this, no way, guys."

@Vuvu was floored:

"Why is this so funny?"

@webstermaziya:sighed

"Just a normal day."

@Vivian 0103 was dusted by the accuracy:

"Stop playing with true stories."

@siphilelokuhle wrote:

"Welcome to South Africa."

Cheating man made after side chick ignores him

Briefly News also reported that a gent on TikTok dusted Mzansi with his hilarious roleplay of a cheating husband when his side chick went AWOL. Khaya Magudulela has been nailing the role in all of his viral videos and received a lot of positive engagement.

Social media users were impressed with his performance and shared their thoughts in the comments.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News