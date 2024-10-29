A group of funny school kids pulled a hilarious prank on a Fidelity cash vehicle in the middle of the road

One kiddo thought it was a good idea to point an invisible gun at the cash truck that pretended to stop to attend to the boys's prank

The online community reacted to the video, with many finding the situation hilariously funny

School kids pulled a prank on a Fidelity cash vehicle. Images: @Lighthouse films, @Bloomberg Creative Photos

Source: Getty Images

A video of school kids pulling a joke on a money car has made rounds on social media, leaving netizens in laughter.

In a TikTok clip uploaded by @mxm_ke_super, the kiddo was dancing in the street with his full uniform. As he was taking the content, a Fidelity money car drove past them.

However, the kiddo pretended to be pointing an invisible gun at the car. It stopped for a second. Now, the gent got hilariously scared, lol. With the number of cash-in-heist in the country, that was a bad joke.

School kids pull prank on Fidelity cash van

Watch the TikTok video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Netizens entertained by the boys

The video gained over 4 million views, with many online users laughing. See the comments below:

@Kagiso Lelaka wondered:

"Where are the parents for this kid, you dont that yo fidelity."

@oregolelegolexii said:

"South Africa is not for beginners 😌."

@Mbali wrote:

"The way I'm afraid of this truck."

@Sands joked:

"Me when my crush finally gives me attention 😭."

@Fake smile 😁 wrote:

"Nna I don't even breath when I pass next to this cars."

@TastyBuoy😋😎 commented:

"They stopped because he is playing, you think they can stop if it is real😂😂😂hell no😅."

@user6919735763479 shared:

"The way we respected that truck growing up ama 2000 they something else😂😂😂😂."

@Rofhi said:

"Bro is playing with life."

Fidelity cash van got stuck in the middle of a busy road

In another story, Briefly News reported about a G4S vehicle that got stuck in the middle of the road.

A video showing a G4S money car having trouble in the middle of the road has made rounds on social media. In the TikTok clip uploaded by @siyasangavaphi, the money vehicle was seen stuck in the middle of the road. It was not clear if it was carrying cash in it or not. However, it was clear it had a mechanical problem.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News