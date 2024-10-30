“Create a Plan”: Man Builds Office Using Shipping Containers, Goes Against All Odds
- A man shared his entrepreneurial journey of overcoming negative comments and haters
- The gentleman shared how he built a stunning modern office from shipping containers
- The online community reacted to the video, with many sharing words of kindness
A man went against what people were saying about his business of building offices and restaurants to name a few, using shipping containers.
In a TikTok video uploaded by @olahaskillz, he documented one of the offices he built. It started as normal containers that gave no hope at all. But because the person responsible for the project has a clear vision, as he documented, his work became clearer.
The guy built a stunning office. He shared with his TikTok followers how his career or business was not a smooth sailing ship like he would have liked. He thanked himself for going beyond the negative comments people were throwing his way.
"5 years ago I launched tinspaces and started building houses, office, cafes, restaurants out of shipping containers...Even though I saw much enthusiasm in the beginning about the idea I also had doubted and haters. I've learnt: Create a plan, Stick to it so much that anyone or anything can't get in the way."
Man builds stunning office with shipping containers
Watch the TikTok video below:
Netizens love the creative man
The video gained over 5 million views, with many online users sharing words of kindness. See the comments below:
@Loveth Nwadike said:
"God knows I want a container house🤭."
@Nwanne Elizabeth adored:
"I shouted HOWW!!! . Damn people are creative 🥺."
@H.E.R🥺🤎 loved:
"This is lit bruhh❤️🥺."
@Lsddd asked:
"Beautiful work !! How much would it goat roughly for a 2 bedroom ?"
@Sheila Franeva ❤️ wondered:
"Do you repair broken hearts 😭😒."
Man turns shipping containers into stunning apartment
In another story, Briefly News reported about a man who converted a shipping container into a stylish apartment.
ikTokker and interior designer @linthinkdesign posted a video showing the container arriving at its designated location before the design and decorating of the space takes shape. The video shows the container fitted with various stylish exterior and interior pieces, ornaments and furniture.
Source: Briefly News
