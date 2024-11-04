A young lady had Mzansi struggling to believe their eyes after seeing a skirt made of towel selling for thousands

The hun shared a video showing off the designer skirt before showing off her cute version

The post attracted a lot of comments from Mzansi peeps who teased the lady's version, while others commented on the pricey skirt

Fashion keeps evolving, and luxury clothing brands are shifting style to items that baffle many of us while pushing boundaries.

A TikTok user, @asande_07, shared a video of the Balenciaga skirt retailing for R7K on her account under her user handle. She followed up with a video of herself wearing a similar bath towel.

The pricey skirt on display

The video starts with a picture from the luxury clothing store showing the grey towel skirt on sale, discounted from R16.3K to R7.2K. The clip moves to show the hun, who has a grey bath towel wrapped around her waist.

Watch the video below:

The video becomes a hit

The TikTok video attracted over 225K, 7.6K likes and over 200 comments from social media users who found it amusing. Many social media users tested the lady's version of the towel skirt, while others mentioned international celebrities who were likely to buy it.

User @Maps commented:

"Looks like something Kim Kardashian would wear."

User @ma'Bunu noted:

"I don't think people in the comments get the joke yall stay safe though."

User @sibusiso Mkhize031 shared a joke:

"You will find your mom ironing on top it😂😂😂."

User @VuyokaziSaboshego said:

"When you walk fast, they look the same!"

User @ZaahFo added:

"It's giving @Doja cat vibe."

User @stance simplest joked:

"I think I saw that towel earlier today at Ackermans when i was shopping 😳."

