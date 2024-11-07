Layla Kolbe, the wife of Springbok star Cheslin Kolbe, made a joke about private school moms after a trip to the hair salon

The joke offended one woman on Instagram who noted the mother-of-three should "ditch the stereotypes"

Members of the online community felt Layla's joke was harmless and came to her defence

People in the public eye often face heightened scrutiny, as their words and actions are magnified under the watchful gaze of the public. Layla Kolbe found herself in such a position when she received backlash after making a joke that offended a woman.

Fortunately, others had her back.

Layla Kolbe makes a joke about private school moms

On Tuesday, 5 November, Layla took to her Instagram account (@layla_kolbe) and shared a video on Stories of her fresh blown-out hairdo. According to The South African, the results from the trip to the hair salon impressed Layla, who said she felt like a "private school mom."

Unfortunately, the post left one person in their feelings.

An offended Instagram user took a screenshot of Layla's post, tagged her, and wrote the following:

"So, what do private school moms look like then? The labels we give each other! Moms are amazing in all forms! Let's ditch the stereotypes."

Seeing the complaints, the qualified chartered accountant responded to the backlash. She apologised, said she didn't mean to stereotype private school moms, and noted that the woman took a screenshot of the video without audio, where she explained the joke.

"Do you see why I need to explain myself after every joke? Meanwhile, my DMs are full of people saying I don't need to explain, but so it goes. Let's ditch the shaming of women."

Mzansi internet users take Layla Kolbe's side

A few people under a Facebook post instantly backed Layla after her joke received backlash.

Lesego Taule wrote in the comment section:

"People are so super sensitive. You can't say anything these days because people will get offended."

Randall Herb told the negative people:

"Just leave our Springbok ladies alone. My sister, no need to apologise. We will fight on your behalf."

Siya Nhonkie MakaAlu, who saw no harm in the joke, shared:

"Nothing wrong with Layla's comment. People are always looking for unnecessary drama."

Patsy James pleaded with the public:

"Can we please just leave these people alone? They are human just like the rest of us."

An annoyed Lynne Philip said:

"Oh, honestly, I am just hating these kinds of people who do nothing but criticise and behave like keyboard warriors. Get a life and get a sense of humour while you're at it."

