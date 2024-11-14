A woman was heartbroken after her two-month-old Renault Triber caught fire while it was stationary

People around tried to put out the fire with no luck, only the metal body was left of the ride

The online community reacted to the video, with many expressing their concerns over Renault cars

A woman's new Renault Triber mysteriously caught fire. Images: @sizah71

A woman's relatively new Renault just burnt while it was stationary, No one was harmed,

In a TikTok video uploaded by @sizah71, the white Renault Triber was stationary. According to the TikTok user, it just randomly caught fire and burnt. The motor vehicle was captured while on fire.

A man was seen trying to put out the fire but with no luck. Nothing was left of the car, except its metal body. According to the owner, the stunning ride was only two months old and came from being serviced on 31 August.

Woman's new Renault Triber burns while stationary

Watch the heartbreaking TikTok video below:

Mzansi was stunned by the incident

The video gained over 300k views, with many online users expressing their views about Renault cars. See the comments below:

@Cobby said:

"What is wrong with these cars. this is the 2nd clip im seeing of a triber burning to ashes."

@Madam suggested:

"Phone Ombudsman ubatshele u will never go wrong."

@malinda was sad:

"Kwabuhlungu shem 💔." (This is heartbreaking)

@Rudzani Tshilande715 wrote:

"I wanted to buy it yesterday 😳😳."

@Lihle Sithole said:

"God bless the ones who tried to help out."

@max sphamandla Bhengu shared:

"It's almost happen to my car like I was around we manage to stop the fire."

@Sboniso commented:

"Ey Sorry sisi.. but khona into wrong kulezimoto myb wiring yakhona ayikho shrp ziningi esengizibonile zisha kanjena zisazintsha." (There is something wrong with these car. There are many that i saw burning like this)

