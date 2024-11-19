A Nigerian man in South Africa did an experiment on three strangers who walked in front of him at the mall

The chap predicted that the ladies before him were stunning simply because they were from the motherland

Social media users reacted to the gent proving himself right, yet being stunned by the revelation

Foreign nationals have been gushing about the beauty and the mesmerising body goals of South African women

A Nigerian man conducted an experiment to see if SA girls were really beautiful. Image: @madagaskatwins

Source: TikTok

A Nigerian man decided to witness South Africa’s offerings face-to-face and was stunned by the results.

Nigerian man mesmerised by South African women

A wanderer found himself in the motherland and was excited to explore all of its offerings. The chap remembered just how much the world gushed about South African women and conducted an experiment.

The curious Nigerian man made a prediction that the three women walking before him at the mall were gorgeous only because they were from Mzansi. He could not wait to prove just how correct his guess was and rushed up to the ladies.

The revelation proved his “theory”, and he jumped up and down as he claimed victory.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to Nigerian mesmerised by SA ladies

Social media users shared their thoughts about the clip in the comments:

@Dieu Merci 🇨🇩🇨🇩 commented:

“Bro, you are in South Africa; beauty is a regular thing here.”

@Bonnie 🧡 shared:

“You’re in South Africa, of course; they’re beautiful.”

@Nolo_UppityAfrican🫡 confessed:

“As a young South African woman, I fall in love with South African women every day because God made sure.”

@Zandile echoed:

“South African girls are pretty.”

@Lindie realised:

“No man, South African women are beautiful.”

@nkosazana princess mamzangwa complimented the ladies:

“They are very beautiful.”

Lady stuns SA with major glow-up

Source: Briefly News