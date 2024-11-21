Mpumalanga Woman Shows How 2024 Has Been Tough, House Burns Down: “L’m Deeply Sorry for This”
- A Mpumalanga woman took to her TikTok account and shared how this year almost finished her
- The lady captured her home that was burning to the ground with nothing they could do to save it
- The online community reacted to the video, with many sharing kind words with the woman
CHECK OUT: No Location Limits! Master Copywriting from Anywhere in SA with Our Online Course. Enroll & Get Started Today!
A woman took to her TikTok account and shared how difficult the year 2024 has been for her.
In a TikTok video uploaded by Realeboga Chaane (@lebochaane), she showed her stunning home burning to the ground. There were no firefighters on site and even when they arrived if they did, they arrived when everything was burned down.
It is not clear what started the fire but the lady expressed how grateful she is to have survived this year even though things seemed to have been falling apart. The woman added that they didn't have insurance on the home.
Mpumalanga woman shows her home burning
Watch the TikTok video below:
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
Mzansi share sadness
The video gained over 400k views, with many online users sharing words of kindness. See the comments below:
@nkonzo 12 expressed:
"I wish people would stop using gloss paint because it has paraffin."
@sol Kazner wrote:
"l'm deeply sorry for this. What happen is a gas or what ?"
@sashaaa@123 commented:
"UVutha. When we think we are progressing there are ppl gang from sangoma to sangoma to destroy what we’ve tried to build. Never stop praying mama God will restore."
@tchokz said:
"As someone who built a house from scratch with own cash and uninsured I don't wish this to happen to my worst enemy. Building is very expensive."
Community angry at firefighter for responding late to fire
In another story, Briefly News reported about a Gauteng community that lashed out at firefighters who responded late to an emergency.
A video showing people angry at firefighters after they took time to attend to an emergency has made rounds on social media. In the TikTok clip uploaded by @diannaradebe, the house can be seen burning while people stand around, hopeless. They did all they could to stop the fire but with no luck. They also called the firefighters.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: Briefly News
Sinothando Siyolo (Editor) Sinothando Siyolo is a Human Interest Writer at Briefly News. He holds a Bachelor of Arts (BA) degree from the University of Cape Town (UCT), with majors in Media and Writing, Politics and Governance. Before joining Briefly, Sinothando worked as a Content Producer for Hibari Media and as a News Content Producer for The South African (TSA). He has the ability to write across various sections - News, Human Interest, Politics, Entertainment, and Business. He joined Briefly in 2023. You can contact Sinothando at s2pinyana@gmail.com