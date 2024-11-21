A Mpumalanga woman took to her TikTok account and shared how this year almost finished her

The lady captured her home that was burning to the ground with nothing they could do to save it

The online community reacted to the video, with many sharing kind words with the woman

A lady from Mpumalanga captured her home burning to the ground. Images: @lebochaane

A woman took to her TikTok account and shared how difficult the year 2024 has been for her.

In a TikTok video uploaded by Realeboga Chaane (@lebochaane), she showed her stunning home burning to the ground. There were no firefighters on site and even when they arrived if they did, they arrived when everything was burned down.

It is not clear what started the fire but the lady expressed how grateful she is to have survived this year even though things seemed to have been falling apart. The woman added that they didn't have insurance on the home.

Mpumalanga woman shows her home burning

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi share sadness

The video gained over 400k views, with many online users sharing words of kindness. See the comments below:

@nkonzo 12 expressed:

"I wish people would stop using gloss paint because it has paraffin."

@sol Kazner wrote:

"l'm deeply sorry for this. What happen is a gas or what ?"

@sashaaa@123 commented:

"UVutha. When we think we are progressing there are ppl gang from sangoma to sangoma to destroy what we’ve tried to build. Never stop praying mama God will restore."

@tchokz said:

"As someone who built a house from scratch with own cash and uninsured I don't wish this to happen to my worst enemy. Building is very expensive."

Community angry at firefighter for responding late to fire

In another story, Briefly News reported about a Gauteng community that lashed out at firefighters who responded late to an emergency.

A video showing people angry at firefighters after they took time to attend to an emergency has made rounds on social media. In the TikTok clip uploaded by @diannaradebe, the house can be seen burning while people stand around, hopeless. They did all they could to stop the fire but with no luck. They also called the firefighters.

