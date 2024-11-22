“We Remain Fully Compliant”: Meat World After Woman Finds Gum in Chicken Pack

A local woman claimed to have found pink chewed bubblegum in her packet of frozen chicken from Meat World

Briefly News contacted the butchery, who provided a statement concerning the sticky situation

Meat World's Chief Executive Officer, Angelino Perreira, noted that they tried reaching out to the woman, who remained uncontactable

Meat World provided Briefly News with a statement concerning an incident where a woman found gum in one of their products. Images: @meatworldsa / Instagram, @ongeziwe_kwinana / TikTok

On Sunday, Ongeziwe Kwinana took to her TikTok account to show social media users that she allegedly found chewed bubblegum in a sealed packet of frozen chicken she bought from one of Meat World's local stores.

Briefly News contacted the popular butchery for a comment on the matter.

Meat World provides a statement

On 21 November, Angelino Perreira, Meat World's CEO, told the publication in a written statement that they were aware of the matter of the foreign material discovered in their chicken packaging.

Take a look at Ongeziwe's video below:

The statement read:

"We understand the concern this may cause and want to assure the public that we take food safety and quality extremely seriously. We are currently conducting a thorough investigation to determine the source of the issue."

Angelino also noted that the company implemented a full compliance system in 2017, with monthly inspections by Food Science Auditors and monthly hygiene microbiological sampling. Meat World also receives monthly inspections from the Departments of Health, Agriculture, and Labour.

"We remain fully compliant."

The CEO also stated the following:

"Our food-packaging areas are strictly controlled, and our staff are not allowed to carry anything into these areas.

"We apologise for any inconvenience or concern this may cause our customers. We value their trust and loyalty and remain committed to providing safe and quality products."

Meat World tried reaching out to Ongeziwe, who "remained uncontactable."

