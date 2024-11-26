Two high school learners will soon be getting off to Villahermosa representing South Africa in a global science expo

The two Grade 11 learners who will be flying our colourful flag high are from the North West province and Limpopo

The two bri learned were specially selected by academics and professionals at the Eskom Expo for Young Scientists International Science Fair (ISF)

High School learners Raees Khan and Aman Pati will be among the scientists presenting their projects at a global expo in Mexico. Images: Supplied

High school learners Raees Khan from Vryburg High School and Aman Pati from Kingfisher High School in Limpopo were selected as finalists to represent Mzansi in Mexico at an expo in September.

Raees, a gold medal winner at the Eskom Expo, will showcase his Portable Automated Healthcare Device, a machine that, if used correctly, can monitor blood oxygen and glucose levels and act as a thermometer.

His love for his community and first-aid training made Raees eager to help, therefore coding a device to assist in healthcare matters.

Another gold medal winner

Aman got a gold medal for the Eskom Expo Best Innovation and received the Eskom Best Innovation award for his theoretical study aimed at finding a different solution to the standard ways of rocket launches, where fuel-free rockets would reach Low Earth Orbit with zero black carbon emissions.

He will present his theory, which showcases thorough knowledge of physics laws, and show his environmentally sustainable option for rocket launches.

Eskom celebrates the learners

Eskom Development Foundation acting CEO Ms Mologadi Motshele celebrates the young scientists, adding:

“We are thrilled that our young scientists have earned the prestigious honour of representing South Africa at the upcoming International Science Fair in Mexico. Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics education shapes our future leaders and problem-solvers.

The global science expo will present around 500 Mexican projects and 12 projects from Africa, Europe, Asia, and Latin America, all aimed at growing science, technology, and culture.

Happy to be joining the international science expo, which will run from 3 to 7 December 2024, Eskom Expo Executive Director Parthy Chetty said:

“We are honoured to have received an invitation from the Mexican National Science Fair to participate in this year’s ExpoCiencias Nacional, marking our return to a Mexico-hosted science fair since 2017.

"Building and sustaining relationships within the international science community is essential in providing our home-grown talent with opportunities to compete on a global stage.

