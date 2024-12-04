“Autopsy Yona?”: Locals Question Man Showing How SA Makes Pasta With Pilchards

A content creator named Clifford Mosoma shared a video of himself showing people how he thought South Africans cook pasta

The young man added a can of pilchards, baked beans, butter and blocks of cheese to the pot

Thousands of social media users shared their disgust and questioned the way he handled the fish

A young man showed how he thought South Africans cook their pasta. Images: @clifford_mosoma

People worldwide have unique ways of preparing delicious meals, influenced by culture, tradition, and personal taste.

Recently, a Mzansi man demonstrated how he believed South Africans cook pasta, a method many locals questioned for its unfamiliar approach.

Delicious or a disaster?

Content creator Clifford Mosoma, who uses the handle @clifford_mosoma on the social media platform, uploaded a video of himself preparing a pasta dish.

The man noted:

"How we cook pasta in South Africa."

He had a pot of bowtie pasta on the stove and added a can of pilchards. Next, he threw in a can of baked beans, a serving spoon of butter and what appeared to be blocks of cheese.

While the combined ingredients seemed unordinary, Clifford shared that the meal was good.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi questions man's pasta recipe

There are many ways to make a fish-based pasta dish, but for many South Africans, what Clifford made raised their eyebrows. Local social media users were curious to know why the man didn't debone the fish and questioned his use of beans.

@smply.mamello asked in disbelief:

"Haibo? Autopsy yona?"

@milo911h said to Clifford:

"My bru, in the South Africa I live in, we do surgery on the fish before doing anything with it."

@yesitslisa wrote with humour:

"Is South Africa in the room? Because we don’t do it like this."

@lov.haewon corrected Clifford and shared:

"No, it's how you cook pasta. We make sure to take the bones out of the fish, then fry some onions, veggies, and fish, and then add some soup in a separate pot! Learn from this."

Speaking about the late Minister of Finance, Tito Mboweni, who was known for his bizarre culinary skills, @__tumimasekoameng__ added:

"Mr Tito is living vicariously through you."

@luh_brownskin_tk said in the comment section:

"'We?' I don't take part in such activities."

Woman shades mom mixing rice and pasta

In another story, Briefly News reported about a woman who went viral after posting a video of her mother mixing rice and spaghetti.

Many commenters expressed disbelief and humour, some suggesting the unconventional culinary combination was a disaster and others praising the mom's precise water ratio.

