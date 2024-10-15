The late South African politician Tito Titus Mboweni was a man with a legendary sense of humour

The former minister of finance entertained Mzansi with his failed culinary skills, which left peeps in laughter

Briefly News take a look at Tito Mboweni's many cooking attempts that had South Africans cracking up

Five times South Africans laughed at Tito Mboweni's hilarious cooking fails. Image: Bloomberg/Getty Images and Tito Mboweni'/X

The late South African former finance minister Tito Mboweni was known for making netizens laugh over his unappetising cooking skills, in addition to being a politician.

Here are five times the eighth Governor of the South African Reserve Bank's cookings had Mzansi in laughter.

1. Tito Mboweni cooks chicken and pap

The retired politician, who died on 12 October 2024, had previously shared a post on X (formerly Twitter) in which he showed off pictures of a questionable chicken and pap meal he whipped up in his kitchen one Sunday.

Although he was pleased with the outcome of his meal, the chicken appeared undercooked and underseasoned next to his pap. While taking to his caption, he simply said:

"Despite loadshedding, this came out nice. (Not drowned!)"

Take a look:

2. Tito's bad cooking has SA pleading with Prof Phakeng to go on a date with him

Tito Mboweni's undesirable culinary skills had South Africans playing matchmaker. The politician shared images of a whole chicken he boiled until the meat fell off the bone.

Mboweni told his followers that the meal turned out well, but many online users thought otherwise. One person even tagged the former UCT Vice-Chancellor, Professor Mamokgethi Phakeng, asking if she'd be keen to date the former minister, hinting that he needed a woman in his life. LOL.

"@FabAcademic can you go on a date with Tito?" @donzo195001 asked in the post's comments section."

Take a look at the post below:

3. Tito shows off cooking fail, SA in tears after he blames politics for burnt chicken

South African politician Tito Mboweni left Mzansi in laughter over his yet again cooking escapade. He shared a picture of his whole roasted chicken, which caused South Africans to crack jokes, as many suspected he did not make the chicken.

Some people were not convinced by Tito's excuse for his kitchen disaster, which amused them.

View the images below:

4. Tito Mboweni shares photos of his cooking and knows it's going to be a disaster

The first Black South African to hold the post from 1999 to 2009 of the South African Reserve Bank was an ungovernable governor when it came to cooking, and he knew it.

Tito took to his favourite app, X, where he shared photos of a meal he was busy preparing quite late into the night—as usual, lol. The images showed chunks of garlic, chopped green pepper, and red meat submerged in water, as well as his infamous blue Le Creuset pot on the stove.

While taking to his Twitter caption back then, the politician poked fun at himself, saying:

“Oh lawdy! Disaster is about to descend on us!”

Many people enjoyed the former politician's odd cooking habits, and it appears he enjoyed all the online banter and criticism he received from netizens.

5. Tito Mboweni claims his tinned fish stew has improved, SA passionately disagree

Former finance minister Tito Mboweni had claimed his tinned fish stew had improved on the socials to which South Africans passionately disagreed.

Tito shared a post on X that drew critical eyes nationwide. @tit _mboweni has a bad rep among Mzansi peeps who view his cooking content, with some asking why he keeps cooking at such odd hours.

The man says that his cooking has improved, but on closer inspection, it's quite difficult to see much of a difference. Big hunks of garlic are still visible in one of the pots. Peep also noted that some of the vegetables were still a bit too thick for the dish.

Take a look at his post below:

Fikile Mbalula recalls Tito Mboweni’s legendary sense of humour and famous tin fish recipe

Briefly News previously reported that the ANC’s Secretary General has paid tribute to the former finance minister, recounting funny stories about him. Mbow ni, 65, passed away in a Johannesburg hospital after a short illness.

Many have since paid tribute to him, including President Cyril Ramaphosa. Mboweni, 65, passed away in a Johannesburg hospital after a short illness.

