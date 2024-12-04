A local hairstylist shared a TikTok video of a little girl rocking colourful braids in a unique hairstyle

The little girl may have been inspired by South African rapper, singer and businesswoman Sho Madjozi

South African social media users headed to the post's comment section to express interest in the hairpiece

Sho Madjozi inspired a little girl's hairstyle. Images: @shomadjozi

Apart from sharing her talents on the mic, singer and rapper Sho Madjozi also dominates in the hair industry, with kids loving what she has to offer. Recently, a little girl proudly showed off her colourful braids inspired by the local artist's vibrant style.

Sho Madjozi braids season

Using the handle @hairstylist_byindy, a hairstylist shared a video of a young girl at a hair salon ready to braid the multi-coloured fibres with her gorgeous locks.

It should come as no surprise that little Mzansi girls are getting their hair done extravagantly. This time last year, Sho Madjozi's sparkly braids went on sale, humorously causing parents to go into panic mode, as they needed to empty their pockets to have their kids stay with the trend.

Watch the video of the little girl showing her new hairstyle below:

Hairpiece interests Mzansi

While there are a few Sho Madjozi-inspired hairstyles the little ones can rock now that the school year ends, some local social media users were curious about where to get the hairpiece in the video for themselves.

Aware of the Sho Madjozi hairstyle craze, @katlegoearle asked:

"Is it that time already?"

@my19nati told the online community members:

"I want this bright hairpiece, but it's hard to find."

An intrigued @rachelndou wrote:

"Is it only for kids? Asking for a friend."

@teeceeza happily said to app users:

"Our babies are going to brighten up our Dezemba. I love it."

@essiem2 confessed in the comments:

"Deep down, I want the hairpiece for myself."

@penelope_friend laughed and said:

"Thank goodness I don't have a girl child because I would have to start looking for this hairpiece."

Parents panic as Sho Madjozi debuts new hairstyle

Last year, Briefly News reported that Sho Madjozi shared a hairstyle she had ready for December that sparkles in the dark.

The music artist left many South African parents worried as they feared their kids would demand the sparkling hairstyle for the festive season.

