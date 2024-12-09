Global site navigation

“It’s a Monitoring Spirit”: SA Debates Massive Bird Lurking on Woman’s Window Sill in Viral Video
by  Hilary Sekgota 2 min read
  • A Mzansi woman’s video of a massive bird on her window sill has gone viral, amassing 853k views
  • The young lady looks freaked out in the footage as she records the bird she believes to be an eagle
  • Netizens are divided on the bird’s identity, debating whether it’s an eagle, hawk, or falcon, and discussing its ominous presence

A woman was alarmed as a large bird perched on her window sill
A South African woman spotted a massive bird chilling on her window sill. Image: @_hlengim
Source: TikTok

A South African lady just dropped the wildest TikTok! She shared a video of a gigantic bird perched on her window sill, and her reaction was priceless.

Woman show's bird's head turns

From inside her house, she zoomed in on what she thought was an eagle, but the real tea is the bird’s epic head turns. No wonder the clip on the account @_hlengim blew up with 853k views in 2 days.

Different types of birds

Mzansi is captivated by the clip. People are split on what kind of bird it is. Some believe it's a hawk, while others argue that it’s a majestic falcon!

Watch the video below:

But it’s not just about the bird’s identity. A lot of netizens are getting deep, wondering if its presence is some kind of foreshadowing or just nature doing its thing.

See some comments below:

@MissPeace wrote:

"Eagle, falcon or hawk, oksalayo this is a bird you hardly see on your window. 😭👍"

@ScriptedSam mentioned:

"You guys don't visit the zoo! 😂🤣🤣😂 That's definitely a golden eagle. 🤣🤣🤣"

@helenasifababy commented:

"The African in me is saying it’s a monitoring spirit. 😭😭"

@Mansa stated:

"You have been accepted at Hogwarths."

@Dimakatso stated:

"I don't know what it is, but I'm shocked that it can turn it's head 360°."

@Mlotshwa said:

"It's about time we educate people about how large an eagle actually is."

@KhanyisileMazibuko commented:

"It's not an eagle ugogo wase next door."

@Sile added:

"It’s a falcon, unlike the owl this is a good omen. It’s a message from spirit to let you know that good opportunities are coming your way but just like a falcon you need to be patient and think first."

Viral bird moments captivate SA

Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Hilary Sekgota avatar

Hilary Sekgota (Deputy Human Interest HOD) Hilary Sekgota is the Head of Desk for Evening and Weekend content at Briefly News. She completed a BA in Communication Science from Unisa in 2018 and a Diploma in Journalism from Varsity College in 2010. She also passed a set of trainings by Google News Initiative. Hilary joined the Briefly News team in 2022 and started her journalism career at Tshwane Sun. She has 12 years of experience covering current affairs and human interest topics. Email: hilary.sekgota@briefly.co.za

