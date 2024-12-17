“Something Fishy in the Air”: Woman Questions UK Influencers Visiting Cape Town

A South African radio presenter took to TikTok to share her thoughts about influencers from the United Kingdom visiting Cape Town

The local woman found the growing presence of the international content creators "fishy" and wanted answers

Capetonians in the comment section agreed and shared their thoughts about the situation occurring in the Mother City

A South African woman wondered why so many influencers from the UK were in Cape Town. Images: @ai.ssaoui / Instagram, @sboshmafu / TikTok, @ayame.p / Instagram

There's no doubt that Cape Town was voted the best city in the world in 2023, thanks to its rich history and breathtaking beauty. Even so, a local woman recently questioned the growing presence of UK influencers in the city.

UK influencers take on Cape Town

KFM radio presenter Sibongile Mafu took to her TikTok account (@sboshmafu), wondering why certain influencers from the United Kingdom were in the Mother City.

Some of the international influencers included Ayame, Seb Melrose (from Netflix's Too Hot To Handle), cast members from Love Island UK and Ameziane (who, not too long ago, asked Mzansi about Johannesburg's safety).

Sibongile asked in her post:

"Was there some kind of special flight deal that was arranged? Is Cape Town being sold to the world? Why am I scrolling on TikTok and seeing so many of them in the city?"

A suspicious Sibongile also wrote in her caption:

"Something fishy in the air."

Watch the video below:

SA speaks about UK influencers in Cape Town

Hundreds of local social media users, many of whom were Capetonians, rushed to the comment section to agree with Sibongile and share their thoughts about what the influencers could be doing in the city.

@maki285 shared with a laugh:

"I'm happy to see Ayame, but why is she here?"

@tristanshaunhenry asked the public:

"Can we go back to when people were scared of Cape Town?"

@adamandmichaelsmom wrote in the comment section:

"Cape Town is being marketed as the retirement utopia for the UK."

@aasheqah_s shared their assumption:

"Love Island All Stars UK is starting soon. The last season was filmed here. Maybe it's happening here again."

@mr_gamer19 humorously added to the comments:

"That’s why I paid R50 for a bottle of water yesterday."

@luqmaaan.patel jokingly told the online community:

"The last time the British unexpectedly came to the Cape, it didn’t end well either."

