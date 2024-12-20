An Australian man shared a TikTok video of himself tasting malva pudding for the first time

The content creator had it with a dollop of cream and loved every bite of the South African dessert

Members of the online community took to the comment section to share what the man should have eaten it with

An Australian man tried a slice of malva pudding and shared his thoughts about the dessert. Images: @camsimwayway

Source: TikTok

Exploring global cuisines allows people to indulge in flavours that tantalise their taste buds and connect with diverse cultures. Recently, an Australian man experienced this firsthand when he tried a South African dessert for the first time.

Australian man tries SA dessert

In a series where he tries something new every day, content creator @camsimwayway responded to a TikTokker who suggested he try malva pudding.

The man bought the dessert with a dollop of cream and thoroughly enjoyed the sweet treat.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

"South Africa just knows how to do its food."

Watch the video below:

SA reacts to Australian trying malva pudding

Nearly thousands of members of the online community rushed to the man's comment section to express their thoughts about the local sweet treat and what he should have eaten it with, while others suggested other desserts the man should try.

@kyla.thecreator informed the content creator:

"You’re supposed to eat it with custard!"

@anwil_the_legend added to the comments:

"Malva pudding with no custard is criminal."

@vahallahboer shared with the public:

"Malva pudding is a core memory. Sunday dinners at Ouma's. South Africans will understand."

@aaliaduwadia4 laughed and said:

"The South African energy hit him too hard."

@holdmy_controller advised the man:

"Try a peppermint crisp tart. You will not regret it."

@user9204172920767 wrote to the Australian man with a laugh:

"Don't worry, we all scream like that when we eat it because we love it so much."

3 other stories about Mzansi food

South African internet users were stunned when an American woman living in Cape Town tried a vetkoek filled with liver.

A local content creator shared the recipe for a banana hotdog. The weird food combination disgusted many South Africans in the comments.

A Cape Town man surprised his family with a metre-long roti gatsby for himself and his cousins to enjoy. Briefly News spoke to the owners of the creation.

Source: Briefly News