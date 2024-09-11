A man in Cape Town shared with TikTok users that he bought a metre-long gatsby for himself and his cousins

The massive meal contained salads, chips and steak that the man noted could have used more flavour

Members of the online community showed interest in the roti gatsby, which cost him R240

A Cape Town man bought a tasty metre-long roti gatsby to share with his family. Images: @asadullahparker

Cape Town is famous for its vibrant culture, scenic beauty and iconic foods like the beloved gatsby, also known as a gebba. One man from the Mother City surprised his family with a metre-long roi gatsby, turning an ordinary meal into an unforgettable feast.

A good old gebba to gobble

Cape Town content creator Asadullah Parker, who uses the handle @asadullahparker on TikTok, uploaded a video of himself buying a metre-long steak roti gatsby for R240 from Biggies Foods in Grassy Park.

Asadullah said in the clip:

"I got my cousins together to surprise them with the length of this gatsby."

He noted that the meal reminded him of his childhood when he went to a takeaway in Parkwood that called their gatsby an AK-47.

The foodie also gave his opinion of the local dish, stating that although the steak and roti were great, the meal lacked a bit of flavour.

In his caption, he shared:

"The prices are good, in my opinion."

Watch the video below:

1-metre gatsby intrigues locals

While some social media users noted that it wasn't a roti gatsby but a salomie, others shared their interest in trying the big meal initially created by Rashaad Pandy.

@scouse_african wrote in the comment section:

"Shukran (Thank you) for sharing. I'm going to give it a try."

An appreciative @sadiyahjabaar_ said:

"I love the honest review. I will check them out."

@mshaaniem shared their review with the online community:

"I tried the chicken one last week. It was nice, but not great. It could do with more voema. It was a bit cold."

An excited @nafeesakcapetown exclaimed in the comments:

"Sir, yes, sir! Tomorrow's supper."

@survivingthisduniya laughed when they said:

"I'm going to have to give this a go. I just need to find a rugby team of people to share it with."

@imunchkin05 shared what they thought the roti gatsby was missing:

"It needs cheese!"

Man shows delicious R400 gatsby

In another story, Briefly News reported about a man in Johannesburg who showed people online the massive R400 gatsby he bought from a restaurant.

The waiter approached the TikTokker's table with the enormous meal, which contained eggs, chips, salads and steak, sure to make anyone's tummy smile.

Source: Briefly News