One South African hun made it clear that she would be following the Americans to a different Chinese app

The controversial US TikTok ban is only four days away, and 170 million Americans will be locked out of their accounts

Mzansi shared their thoughts about moving to a different app once the ban has been implemented on 19th January

The news of the US government threatening to ban the Chinese-owned app TikTok broke earlier last year.

A Mzansi lady refused to enjoy TikTok without the Americans.

Source: TikTok

They later decided to ban it on January 19th to protect the American people's data.

SA hun follows Americans to new Chinese app

People from the US expressed their devastation towards TikTok being banned in their country. The app has helped many of them rise to stardom by doing silly videos that would go viral.

From silly dance challenges to hilarious prank videos, the era has come to an end. If the Chinese do not sell the app to the US government, 170 million American users will be locked out of their accounts on January 19th.

One South African lady made it clear that she’ll be moving to another Chinese-owned app, RedNote:

“Me knowing very well I’m in South Africa following the Americans to that ted app. Y’all ain’t leaving me here. I will not be left in the trenches.”

The app is a TikTok version for Chinese people, as most things are in Mandarin.

The creator of the app welcomed all Americans and other nations to join “the other side”.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to lady’s following Americans to new app

A South African lady shared that she'll be joining the Americans on a different Chinese-owned app.

Source: TikTok

South Africans shared their thoughts in the comments section:

@Khanyiiii was excited:

“I’m ready for my big break on RedNote, not missing the bus this time.”

@prettyhugethings🫦💅 shared:

“I'm downloading the RedNote app, too, today.”

@Mgazi🇿🇦🇵🇸🇸🇩🇨🇩 was hopeful:

“I just hope we get monetised by TikTok when they leave.”

@plug wrote:

“That red app is better than TikTok.”

@yvonne commented:

“I'm Kenyan, but trust me, I will be there.”

