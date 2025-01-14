One sales lady found the perfect opportunity to make a big sake amid the excitement of the matriculation results

She showed parents the perfect gift to surprise their excellent scholars with at an affordable price

Her advertisement skills were well-received by South Africans, who were drooling over the marketed product

The matric results are one of the most important grades in a South African scholar’s life.

A Mzansi lady plugged parents with a gift to buy their excellent matriculants. Image: @nthabeethabitha

Source: TikTok

The 14th of January will forever be a memorable day for learners who passed with flying colours and those who felt they could have done better.

Lady plugs parents with perfect gift for excellent matriculant

The excitement of matric results day had many scholars sharing their reactions online. Some celebrated the win with family and friends, while others got interviewed by big media houses.

A saleslady saw the perfect opportunity to make a big sale by showing off her marketing skills. The car sales lady, Thabitha, tried to sell parents the Fiat 500 for their overachieving matriculants:

“Grade 12 is done and dusted; now it’s time for the next chapter.”

Her marketing had South Africans drooling over the cute car.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to ideal matriculant present in viral TikTok

Social media users shared their thoughts in a thread of comments:

@Bonnie sighed:

“I got a firm handshake for my 21st birthday. My parents are too stingy for such.”

@Noluthando Ntsako Gantana suggested:

“Post this on Facebook so that she can see it, please.”

@Uranus🦀🐚🍄💐🧚🏿‍♀️ loved the vehicle:

“I want this car so bad. Second-year student, I have to find a job.”

@TUMII💋 asked:

“How do I send it to my mom without sending it to her?”

@Felici🤍 commented:

“I was done with my matric three years ago, and they didn’t do anything. Just congrats, then it’s chai.”

@Mercèdeṣ wrote:

“I just looked at my parents and sighed.”

@🧑‍🏫TeacherNtsako brought SA back to reality:

“They’ll stay at rest and learn how to be independent. That’s how it went for me.”

