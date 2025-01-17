An ambitious lady tried out vlogging, but her nerves got the best of her and had Mzansi dusted by the now-viral clip

Kat, A South African TikTokker, could barely get words out of her mouth when she approached her vlogging camera

Social media users were floored by her attempt to film her day and ended up with funny bloopers

South Africans are looking into taking content creation seriously this year after Grace Mondlana’s 2024 wrap.

A lady shared her hilarious first vlogging attempt. Image: @thesecretlifeof.kat

Source: TikTok

The longing to make money off social media has become trendy, and Mzansi creatives have taken a chance on vlogging.

Content creator’s English data depletes while filming vlog

A South African TikTokker with an impressive following of over 2K followers made Mzansi chuckle at her major content creation fail. Kat, a lifestyle blogger, tried to vlog her trip to the gym but could barely complete her first piece to camera.

The hun got overwhelmed mid-sentence and tried to start over multiple times before giving up on her first vlogging attempt. The right words could barely come out of her mouth every time she approached the camera:

“POV: They told you being a content creator would be easy.”

Kat posted her hilarious bloopers on TikTok, which went viral with 194K views and a thread of 1K comments from floored South Africans. Mzansi related to how the women’s English bundles were depleting.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi floored by lady’s major content creation fail

Mzansi was dusted by an SA ladies first vlogging experience. Image: @thesecretlifeof.kat

Source: TikTok

Social media users were dusted by the viral bloopers and shared their thoughts in a thread of comments:

@Obakeng Mashamaite🎀 could not deal:

“Not you blaming the light, ma'am?”

@ren_smith suggested:

“Keep going, and make this your signature intro.”

@tapiwa.mutoriti_ said:

“Ready, my baby, get ready with me.”

@bandile_nonkosi🤍 wrote:

“It’s easy; you just need to relax.”

@Keatlaretse M asked:

“Did you end up getting ready, though?”

@Ursula_Brown encouraged the hun:

“Keep going. You will laugh at this one one day; keep going. That set is beautiful. I will go get one just so I can stitch your video and show that I’m totally influenced.”

@Xolani Moloi trolled:

“I'd just give up and say ‘Gets geee, gets getzaa’ and call it a day.”

