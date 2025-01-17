South Africans had an entertaining discussion of how boy children have a chokehold on their moms

Sihle Tau led the relatable conversation by first sharing her personal experiences of the mother-and-son relationship

The discussion went viral on TikTok with 177.3K views and a thread of 770 comments

Favouritism is common throughout different aspects of life, whether it’s family or other relationships.

A hun led a controversial discussion about how African moms parent. Image: @sihletau_.

Source: TikTok

We see favouritism in schools where a certain learner is labelled as being the teacher’s pet.

Mzansi discusses the chokehold boys have on their mothers

Sihle Tau shared a personal observation in her family that the rest of South Africa related to. Tau discussed the chokehold boy children have on their mothers.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

The hun told a story of how her sister’s first day of grade school reminded her of hers. She told her mother about her nostalgic memory and got an unexpected response.

The mom acknowledged Tau’s feelings, but she found a way to insert her younger brother into the story:

“She was like, ‘Aww, I remember it too; that was the year your younger brother was going to turn one year old.’ What does he have to do with the conversation?”

Tau was baffled by her mom’s response and hilariously thought of conducting a study on the chokehold boys have on their African mothers.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi discusses chokehold boys have on African mothers

A hun discussed the kind of chokehold boy children have on their moms. Image: @sihletau_.

Source: TikTok

Social media users related to Tau’s story and kept the conversation going in the comments section:

@Kylimora decided:

“Boy moms are the worst in all contexts.”

@Miya💋 explained:

“Some Xhosa moms will save 100 thousand for their sons, but they never really care about doing nice things for their daughters, and then they expect daughters to take care of them financially.”

@🥰🥰 said:

“It’s worse if they’re the last born. That’s their baby, and you’re irrelevant. Shame.”

@Andile asked:

“Isn't this basically the same thing with dads and their daughters?”

@MpuMe_R wrote:

“Honestly, I’m the only girl of three boys, and let me tell you, it’s an experience.”

@prettyyyboyyyyballlerrrr commented:

“The truth is that our moms definitely know that we will choose them over anybody in our lives.”

3 More family-related stories by Briefly News

South Africans were floored by how a lady hilariously flirted with her dad at a public restaurant, went viral on TikTok

A lady was amused by how her hysterical daughter disliked her cuddling with her husband on the couch

Mzansi parents were amazed by their daughter's unhinged behaviour on her birthday at a public restaurant

Source: Briefly News