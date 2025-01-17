A Port Elizabeth man’s cautious sprint after spotting someone behind him had TikTok in stitches

The footage shows him speeding up, trying to keep his distance, in a lowkey but hilarious dash

SA netizens are debating whether his fears were valid or if he was just overthinking the situation

A scared man was recorded running away. Image: Stock photo/Getty and @onwanas100/TikTok

Crime paranoia in South Africa is something else! One guy had TikTok buzzing after he was captured pulling off a subtle yet funny dash to escape what he thought was a looming robbery.

When in doubt run

The clip on the TikTok account @onwanas100 shows the guy calmly walking along until he notices someone behind him. He reacted with a sneaky but obvious jog to put some space between them.

A mugger stealing a handbag from a woman. Image: Stock photo

Prevalence of street robberies in SA

Most street robberies in SA are carried out by men, especially in big city areas. People living in urban areas tend to experience more of these incidents compared to those in rural areas, making cities the main hotspot for such crimes.

Watch the TikTok video below:

The video got tongues wagging. Some viewersß tried to explain why he misjudged the situation out of fear.

Look at some comments below:

@mandi said:

"Crime has traumatised us as a country. 🥺"

@MO_GAE posted:

"😂😂😂 Even men are afraid."

@MonicaTani asked:

"Kanti why are you following him and making him uncomfortable? 😳🤔"

@Nirivele shared:

"Reason why I never wear push'ins when I go outside. I wanna run effectively when there's danger.😂 "

@Goddess_Zina_Bailey wrote:

"May I have this energy when abafana try to chase me in 2025. 🥺😅"

@ThazaRabela commented:

"I can already imagine him telling his family when he gets home. 😂😂"

@Kat mentioned:

"My guy don't do that or you will get seriously hurt. Some of us won't run but react because of the traumas we have experienced."

@Mandisa shared:

"Even in Europe I still look back. 😂😂😂 I'm traumatised."

