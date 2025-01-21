“Make a Better Decision”: Cape Town Man Throws Money in Bin for People to Find
- A TikTok user in Cape Town shared a video of himself throwing a few R50 notes in a bin on the side of the road
- The intention behind his actions was for people to find the money and "make a better decision" with it
- While the video intrigued some online community members, others thought the man could've given the cash to someone less fortunate
While giving back is commendable, how one chooses to do it can make all the difference in its impact.
In an unconventional act of generosity, a man threw money into a bin, inviting others to find and claim it.
Another man's trash
Using the TikTok handle @didy.tv4, a man shared a video of himself throwing a few R50 notes into a bin on the side of one of Cape Town's roads and wished good luck to whoever found the money.
In his post's caption, the TikTokker stated:
"Sorry, I didn’t know what to do, but whoever finds it, make a better decision."
Watch the TikTok video below:
Mzansi reacts to money in the bin
A few social media users went to the man's comment section to express their thoughts about what he did with the money.
@nonchalant080 suggested to the guy:
"Why not give it to a person? They are not trash."
@tatum_moyo wrote in the comments:
"Imagine someone comes and throws a big bag on top, and then it goes into the rubbish truck. Why are you even doing this?"
@pia.mw5, who was keen to get the money, stated:
"I know this place, but I am very far."
@ricardotheunissen80 laughed and shared their assumptions:
"He probably took it out as soon as he stopped recording."
An interested @imlegendaryyy added in the comment section:
"When did you dump it? I know exactly where and what bin that is."
@thaakirah311 was not a fan of the video and said:
"Please don't do this. If you intend to 'help' someone, don't degrade them."
