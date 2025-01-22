A video showing the world's richest man Elon Musk and newly sworn-in President Donald Trump attempting to dance at an event has social media users in stitches

The unlikely duo, worth a combined $440.2 billion, proved that money can't buy rhythm as they moved to loud beats at what appears to be a celebratory gathering

Social media users couldn't help but poke fun at their dancing abilities, with many comparing their moves to everything from excited toddlers to robots

A video of Donald Trump and Elon Musk together, dancing at an event went viral and everyone had to comment on their two left legs. Images: GREG NASH/POOL/AFP and Jared Siskin/Patrick McMullan

A video of two of the world's most powerful men showing off their questionable dance moves has taken social media by storm.

Content creator @muflon_wladca_sanu_ shared the entertaining clip of SpaceX founder Elon Musk and the 47th US President Donald Trump attempting to groove to upbeat music at an event.

Musk, currently worth $433.9 billion thanks to his companies including SpaceX and Tesla, matched moves with Trump, who recently reclaimed his position in the White House.

Watch the video here.

A video of Donald Trump and Elon Musk together, dancing at an event went viral and everyone had to comment on their two left legs. Images: Anna Moneymaker

Money can't buy rhythm

The pair's combined wealth of over $440 billion couldn't help their dancing skills, but it didn't stop them from enjoying the moment.

The video captures the tech mogul and the real estate tycoon-turned-president proving that even the most successful people can have two left feet.

A video of Donald Trump and Elon Musk together, dancing at an event went viral and everyone had to comment on their two left legs. Images: @muflon_wladca_sanu

SA reacts to power moves

@momcopy joked:

"I bet they both ate crayons as kids."

@iamsheadiamond cheered:

"This is America at its greatest😂"

@jo_john_123 warned:

"Don't trust a man with no rhythm."

@3neeprincess84 compared:

"They dance like toddlers when they see Miss Rachel is on."

@imkevindean noted:

"Rick and Morty human music ahh beat..."

@ed_fitzs defended:

"They can both buy their own country's. Do you honestly think for a second they are thinking about how they are dancing? No, Elon is thinking about inventing something extraordinary and Donald is thinking about how he is going to make America great again."

